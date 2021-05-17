Logo
ALFI Expands Roll-out of AI-Enabled Tablets with Rideshares in Miami

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company expects the next phase of the roll-out to expand to approximately a total of 10,000 tablets

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced the resumption of its roll-out of its AI-enabled tablets in Rideshares in Miami and 10 other major cities in the US. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the roll-out of the Alfi-enabled tablets and led to the development by the Company of version 2.0 of its software which is ready for immediate release.

Alfi is excited to be partnering with the Rideshare community to provide an additional revenue opportunity for drivers. As part of the roll-out, Alfi has provided local Miami businesses 30-days of free advertising to help support the reopening of the economy.

image-20210516145508-1.jpeg

"We are very excited to accelerate the roll-out of our Alfi-enabled tablets in Miami and other US city Rideshares," said Charles Pereira, CTO of Alfi. "Our team did an excellent job launching the v 2.0 software which is fast, light and scalable positioning it perfectly for the new demands placed on tablets that are used in public spaces such as Rideshares. Our v 2 software platform provides easy remote access for the brand owner and highly interactive experiences for each user. Alfi-enabled tablets provide a source of revenue for the driver and allow viewers to get the content they want, and our advertising customers benefit from improved engagement and increased consumer interest in their product."

Miami-based Rideshares

image-20210516145508-2.jpeg

Alfi is currently installed and operating on several hundred screens in Rideshares serving Miami, The UK and Northern Ireland. The Company has resumed revenue ramp up and installation of the Alfi tablets in Rideshares and currently expects the next phase of the roll-out to expand to approximately a total of 10,000 tablets.

Alfi has created an enterprise grade, multimedia computer vision and machine learning platform, generating powerful advertising recommendations and insights. Multiple technologies work together in Alfi with viewer privacy and reporting objectives as its two goals. Alfi solves the problem of providing real time, accurate and rich reporting on customer demographics, usage, interactivity and engagement while never storing any personal identifiable information. Alfi was designed to be fully compliant with all privacy regulations including the General Data Protection Regulation, in Europe, California Consumer Privacy Act, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Company Contact

Dennis McIntosh
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647648/ALFI-Expands-Roll-out-of-AI-Enabled-Tablets-with-Rideshares-in-Miami

