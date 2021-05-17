DigiMax Completes Acquisition of Barberton Fund - Expects to Launch Crypto Trading Fund in August 2021

New Director Appointed as Chair of Audit Committee

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) a company that provides artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that , pursuant to its April 19, 2021 Press Release, it has completed the acquisition of Barberton Funds and has commenced the legal documentation required to commence trading with the fund as soon as possible.

The Fund managers plan to provide a fully systematic long/short active investment into a basket of cryptocurrencies capitalizing on crypto volatility and powered by proprietary trading algorithms. The Fund will, on a simultaneous basis with its subscribers, utilize the CryptoDivine.ai prediction engine, and data science team to continuously spot relevant patterns, make decisions and generate accurate price trend change predictions. With this Fund, DigiMax aims to offer alternative investments to high net-worth individuals and institutions, in a bid to allow them to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Kron to its Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board. Formerly with Ernst and Young, Michael is now CEO of a mobile payments company that operates in both conventional currencies and crypto currency. Michael is also a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee for SYTA listed on Nasdaq, and has prior Board experience with companies listed in both the US and Canada. Michael is a CPA in Canada and holds degrees from both Concordia University and McGill University, both in Montreal, Canada. The Company has issued an Option for 750,000 shares with a strike price of 25 cents with a Term of 2 years in connection with this appointment.

The Company would also like to extend it's gratitude toward departing Director, Nikolai ("Nik") Vassev. Nik has a strong background in digital marketing and has served the company well as a Board Member and is now taking on an ever-greater role in digital marketing for DigiMax. Since he is no longer independent from the management of the Company, Nik is leaving the Board to grow his operating role within the Company.

To learn more, visit our website: www.digimax-global.com

