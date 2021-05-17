New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: MMYT, EWD,

MMYT, EWD, Added Positions: IVV, EWG, EWU, VOO, INFY, EWJ, EWT,

IVV, EWG, EWU, VOO, INFY, EWJ, EWT, Reduced Positions: EWY, VEU, GLD, TSM, HDB, INDA, SUB, VWO, ASHR,

EWY, VEU, GLD, TSM, HDB, INDA, SUB, VWO, ASHR, Sold Out: MUB, RDY, HAIN, SE, IHRT, STNE, CPRI, MNST, LI, MU, WDC, SONO, IAU,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, MakeMyTrip, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Dr Reddy's Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC. As of 2021Q1, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,208 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.54% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,154 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 505,563 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,398,701 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) - 733,738 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.60%

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 56,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.3 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 136,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 126.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 733,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 81.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 508,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 128,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.