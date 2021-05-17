Logo
Lattice Semiconductor Wins Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Lattice+Semiconductor+Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice+Sentry%26trade%3B solution stack and the Lattice+SupplyGuard%26trade%3B supply chain security service won the 2021 Global InfoSec Cutting Edge in Embedded Security Award from Cyber Defense Magazine, the industrys leading electronic information security magazine.



Hardware security solutions are increasingly important to a range of applications, including communications, compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer. Our Sentry solution stack and SupplyGuard service enable NIST-compliant, nanosecond reactive, next-generation firmware security capable of protecting systems throughout their lifecycle, said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice. Were thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards in the industry from Cyber Defense Magazine.



We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Lattice Semiconductor is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and for consideration for deployment in your environment, said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.



The award will be delivered during a virtual ceremony at RSA+Conference+2021.



Lattices Sentry solution stack is a robust combination of customizable embedded software, reference designs, IP, and development tools for accelerating the implementation of secure systems compliant with NIST+Platform+Firmware+Resiliency+%28PFR%29+Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193). The Lattice SupplyGuard service extends the system protection provided by the Sentry stack throughout todays challenging and rapidly changing supply chain by delivering factory-locked devices protected against attacks like cloning and malware insertion.



For more information about Lattice Sentry solutions stack, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.latticesemi.com%2FLatticeSentry.



For more information about Lattice SupplyGuard, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.latticesemi.com%2FLatticeSupplyGuard.



About Cyber Defense Magazine



At over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and with thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. Learn more about the Global InfoSec awards at www.cyberdefenseawards.com



About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.



For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word partner does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.



GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005773/en/

