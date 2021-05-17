Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells SINA Corp, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Collectors Universe Inc

- New Purchases: CBPO, KO, TME, FTCH, VIAC, VIPS, GOTU, INTC, API, KVSB, KVSC, YSG, HHLA.U, MNSO, VNET, LX, RUHN, DKNG, PENN, QFIN, FSNB.U, BKNG, IQ,
- Added Positions: NFH, BIDU, DIS, CO, TWTR, BILI, EDU, HOLI,
- Reduced Positions: NIO, SE, FINV, ACMR, MLCO,
- Sold Out: SINA, MSGE, CLCT, XPEV, ZTO, BZUN, ICLK, CD, KC, DADA, LU,
- China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 547,797 shares, 17.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 213,929 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.52%
- New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 3,154,528 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.81%
- Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) - 1,123,065 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 147,050 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.43%
Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.23%. The holding were 547,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 1,020,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 379,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 438,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 220,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 365.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.47 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 3,154,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 213,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.43%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 147,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global Cord Blood Corp (CO)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Global Cord Blood Corp by 151.06%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,823,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 137.04%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.037500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 302.00%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.
