Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells SINA Corp, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Collectors Universe Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oasis Management Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Farfetch, sells SINA Corp, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Collectors Universe Inc, NIO Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oasis Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Oasis Management Co Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oasis+management+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oasis Management Co Ltd.
  1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 547,797 shares, 17.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 213,929 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.52%
  3. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 3,154,528 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.81%
  4. Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) - 1,123,065 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 147,050 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.43%
New Purchase: China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.23%. The holding were 547,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 1,020,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 379,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 438,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 220,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 365.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.47 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 3,154,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 213,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.43%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 147,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Cord Blood Corp (CO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Global Cord Blood Corp by 151.06%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,823,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 137.04%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.037500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 302.00%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $34.2 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $42.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oasis Management Co Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oasis Management Co Ltd. keeps buying
