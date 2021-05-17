Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. Buys Antero Midstream Corp, Sells Antero Resources Corp

Investment company Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Antero Midstream Corp, sells Antero Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. keeps buying
For the details of Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorktown+energy+partners+vii%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P.
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 2,009,634 shares, 96.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) - 361,094 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 96.41%. The holding were 2,009,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.
