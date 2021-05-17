Logo
McAfee Takes Center Stage With Three Honors at Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device to cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it was recognized as a recipient of the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) global InfoSec awards in three categories: Best Cloud Security Solution with MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), Best Endpoint Security technology with MVISION Endpoint Security and Best Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution with MVISION XDR.



The awards, which were hosted in conjunction with RSA Conference 2021, are now in their ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. They celebrate the achievements of companies in the enterprise information security space who have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The award winners were chosen by an expert panel of certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company.



McAfees enterprise business embodies the three major features our judges look for in winners: understanding tomorrows threats, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways to help stop the next breach, said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.



Enterprise Security teams, scrambling to keep pace with the work from home changes, are grappling with multiple challengesa key one being how to protect corporate data from exfiltration and maintain compliance in this new work from home paradigm. MVISION UCE provides enterprises with comprehensive data and threat protection by bringing together its flagship cloud secure web gateway with integrated remote browser isolation (RBI), cloud access security broker (CASB), unified data loss prevention (DLP) and zero trust network access (ZTNA), offerings into a single converged Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security solution.



McAfee is also at the forefront of innovation when it comes to its endpoint security platform most recently with McAfee MVISION XDR, the first proactive, data-aware, and open XDR platform designed to help organizations stop these sophisticated, multi-vector attacks with unified threat detection and response that connects and fuses disparate endpoint, network, and cloud data sources. XDR incidents are enriched with actionable threat insights from McAfee's SASE security solution, which detects cloud threats that occur within web and SaaS environments.



Were thrilled to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards programs in the world, said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfees enterprise business. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading InfoSec experts from around the globe, we couldnt be more pleased. This speaks volumes to our ability to offer market-leading solutions that improve situational awareness, drive better and faster decisions, and elevates the SOC to a new level of efficiency and effectiveness than ever before.



Please join McAfee virtually at the RSA+Conference+2021.



Additional Resources:



About McAfee



McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com



McAfee technologies features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure.



McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005818/en/

