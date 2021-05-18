Linx Grows 11% in Net Revenue in the First Quarter of 2021 Compared to the Same Period in 2020

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Linx Grows 11% in Net Revenue in the First Quarter of 2021 Compared to the Same Period in 2020

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Linx closed the first quarter of 2021 with gross revenue of BRL 264.5 million. In 1Q21, total recurring revenue reached BRL 233 million, 15% higher than 1Q20 and equivalent to 88% of gross revenues. Net operating revenue was BRL 231 million, which represented an increase of 11% over 1Q20. Adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 52 million in the quarter and the adjusted EBITDA margin in the period was 22.4%. The adjusted net loss in the first quarter was BRL 4 million.



The first quarter of 2021 was very hard for Brazil. New variants of the Coronavirus have been detected, the number of infections has skyrocketed across the country, health systems in several cities have collapsed and, unfortunately, the death toll has grown exponentially. In view of this situation, e-commerce continued to be the main alternative for retailers to continue operating safely, enabling the continuity and even the expansion of their businesses. As a result, Linx Digital now represents 14.7% of total recurring revenue in 1Q21, while Linx Pay also grew and started to account for 13.1% of total recurring revenue in the same year. It is important to note that despite the restrictive measures to the retail operation, the recurring revenue of Linx Core grew 14.6% in 1Q21 when compared to 1Q20, explains Alberto Menache, Linx CEO.



We reaffirm our commitment to the long term, ensuring the safety of our team, service to customers and suppliers, and consequently, to the business.



About Linx



Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 45.6% of retail market share, as IDC attests. All of Linx's shopping journey expertise is transformed into key insights to achieve what retailers expect most: build customer loyalty and achieve tangible, relevant results. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,500 employees distributed among its headquarters in So Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil. and 5 countries in America. To learn more, visit www.linx.com.br%2Fimprensa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005994/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment