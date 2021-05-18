Logo
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on May 18 to Discuss FDA's Statement on Leronlimab

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, Washington, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (CytoDyn or the Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer and Chris Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer will host an investment community webcast on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Management will provide an update on ongoing work with the United States FDA and other regulatory agencies on using sub-population data to ensure future adequate trial design, in order to continue to further its clinical development of leronlimab in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. As indicated by the FDA and the Company previously, the CD12 trial did not meet mITT endpoints. The Company will provide further clarification on the secondary endpoints met in the critically ill pre-specified sub-population. As we continue to work with the FDA and other regulatory agencies, we ask investors to limit their outreach and respect the regulatory approval processes.

Management will dedicate approximately 60 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Dial-In: None.
Questions:

  • Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to [email protected]
  • During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a listen only webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyns corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. Please note the below webcast link will not be operational until approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, which can be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/45209/indexl.html

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until June 18, 2021.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Cristina De Leon
Office: 360.980.8524
[email protected]


