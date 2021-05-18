Logo
EG7 Broadcasts Live Presentation With Q&A

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EG7 wants to inform its shareholders and other interested parties that a live video presentation with Q&A will be broadcasted at 9:00am CEST on May 25, 2021. The presentation will be led by EG7's group CEO and co-founder Robin Flodin.

The purpose of the broadcast is to provide all shareholders with a presentation of the Q1 2021 interim report as well as an opportunity to ask questions to the company.

Questions may be submitted in advance or during the live session to: [email protected].

To access the live presentation with Q&A, please use the following link at the given time: https://youtu.be/_AhMuE8xPnY

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Robin Flodin
CEO
Phone: +46 70 477 06 34
[email protected]

ABOUT EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs 470+ game developers and develops its own original IP:s, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games, Toadman Studios, Big Blue Bubble and Antimatter Games. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 1,500+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Innova and Sold Out hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 835 employees in 15 offices worldwide.

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Ticker Symbol: EG7

Certified Adviser: Eminova Fondkommission AB, Phone: +46 8 684 211 00

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This information is information that Enad Global 7 AB (publ) is not obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. However, the information is of importance to communicate to the company's interested parties.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enad-global-7-ab--publ-/r/eg7-broadcasts-live-presentation-with-q-a,c3348333

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eg7-broadcasts-live-presentation-with-qa-301293219.html

SOURCE Cision AB

