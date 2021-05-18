AdvanceTC Submits Trademark Application for its New Mobile Application

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, ( NSX:A88, Financial) (OTCQB:ATCLF) the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is pleased to announce the recent submission of the application for StarzChat, the Multimode Communications App as a trademark () through its appointed trademark lawyer.

Below is the design submitted for the trademark registration which shall be utilised in all future communications, whether through documents or online, in relations to its StarzChat Multimode Communication App.

"This trademark allowance will be not only another important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of StarzChat, but along with other recent allowances, demonstrates our strong overall commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial opportunity of our entire product portfolio," said CP Loi, Chief Executive Office of AdvanceTC Ltd.

The application has been submitted for the international class 9 of application software for mobile telephones/smartphones.

About StarzChat

StarzChat is an app that combines multiple modes of communication including direct messaging, creating group channels, video calling, Push-To-Talk, live video broadcasting and emergency location sharing. The StarzChat platform is equally suitable for public facing communication or for secure private networks. The Company is targeting to release of the app to the general public by August 2021, upon the completion of the trial. For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app, please click here:

https://advancetc.com/index.php/our-products/starzchat/

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

