AdvanceTC Submits Trademark Application for its New Mobile Application

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (

NSX:A88, Financial) (OTCQB:ATCLF) the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is pleased to announce the recent submission of the application for StarzChat, the Multimode Communications App as a trademark () through its appointed trademark lawyer.

Below is the design submitted for the trademark registration which shall be utilised in all future communications, whether through documents or online, in relations to its StarzChat Multimode Communication App.

image-20210518070130-1.jpeg

"This trademark allowance will be not only another important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of StarzChat, but along with other recent allowances, demonstrates our strong overall commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial opportunity of our entire product portfolio," said CP Loi, Chief Executive Office of AdvanceTC Ltd.

The application has been submitted for the international class 9 of application software for mobile telephones/smartphones.

About StarzChat

StarzChat is an app that combines multiple modes of communication including direct messaging, creating group channels, video calling, Push-To-Talk, live video broadcasting and emergency location sharing. The StarzChat platform is equally suitable for public facing communication or for secure private networks. The Company is targeting to release of the app to the general public by August 2021, upon the completion of the trial. For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app, please click here:

https://advancetc.com/index.php/our-products/starzchat/

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Follow us on our social media accounts:

https://twitter.com/advancetc_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/

https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/

For further information please contact:

Contact:

Name: CP Loi/ Chief Executive Officer
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.advancetc.us

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Australian securities laws.

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647930/AdvanceTC-Submits-Trademark-Application-for-its-New-Mobile-Application

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

