Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Compliance with the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates customer trust in Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud as part of Cloudera's Enterprise Data Cloud vision

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification for Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud, building upon its extensive portfolio of security certifications (including SOC 2 Type II and TISAX).

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.)

According to IDC1, spending on public cloud IT infrastructure increased 13.1% year over year in the third quarter of 2020, reaching $13.3 billion. Over the last year, there have been massive shifts to online tools in all aspects of human functionality - from entertainment and shopping, to telemedicine and education. IT tools and cloud environments - particularly public cloud - were a key enabler of this shift.

Many of Cloudera's customers are in highly-regulated industries, such as eight of the top 10 banks, nine of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and 10 of the top 10 telecommunications companies. Companies trust Cloudera with their most sensitive data on-premises, and with this certification, they can be confident in securing their data on Cloudera Data Platform's Public Cloud.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard (ISMS) published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The standard is invaluable for monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a company's information security management system, trusted worldwide by the largest InfoSec departments.

For a list of components covered within the scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, please see Cloudera's Information Security and Compliance statement and Cloudera's Trust Center page.

"Enterprises depend on the public cloud to adopt and scale new, emerging technologies. However, with an increasing number of innovative solutions comes the challenge of dealing with the volume of data produced, and the multi-cloud world extends challenges with securing and governing that data," said Eddie Garcia, CIO at Cloudera. "Companies are required to secure data within a regulatory framework, and many expect to face new data privacy regulations in the near future. Cloudera is trusted by some of the largest companies in the most regulated and sensitive industries. This ISO 27001 certification validates our commitment to data security."

Cloudera customers find tremendous value in centralized security and compliance policies that are enforced across multiple workloads, especially as they transition to multi- and hybrid-cloud infrastructures. With Cloudera Data Platform's Public Cloud, organizations can leverage a hybrid multi-cloud architecture and enhanced value proposition for companies who plan to take advantage of public cloud infrastructure for sensitive data workloads.

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 IDC Press Release, Public Cloud IT Infrastructure Revenue Growth Remained Strong in Third Quarter of 2020, According to IDC, January 2021

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-data-platform-public-cloud-achieves-iso-27001-certification-301293371.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment