Panasonic Introduces Powerful New Fully Rugged TOUGHBOOK® S1 Tablet to Enhance Flexibility and Reliability for Mobile Workers

NEWARK, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced today the launch of the TOUGHBOOK S1, an all-new, fully rugged 7-inch Android tablet that offers the functionality, performance, power and flexibility mobile workers need when capturing and accessing critical information in the field. The device is supported by productivity+, a comprehensive Android ecosystem that enables customers to develop, deploy and sustain the Android OS environment in the enterprise.

As enterprises move operations closer to the edge, they require a powerful, connected solution capable of optimizing speed, security and connectivity at the point of service. The TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet's compact, rugged and lightweight body is made for portability and reliability for workers who move from place to place across the manufacturing, transportation and logistics and field services industries. With a 14-hour battery life and warm swap battery, warehouse workers and truck drivers can use the device across multiple shifts without having to stop and charge.

"The TOUGHBOOK S1 is purpose-built for mobile workers in the most challenging environments and conditions, especially in transportation and logistics, manufacturing and field services where efficiency and reliability are essential for getting the job done," said Craig Jackowski, GM of Product Management, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "Building on the TOUGHBOOK legacy of productivity and ruggedness, the TOUGHBOOK S1 comes at a time when our customers demand reliable technology solutions to support digital and mobile operations."

Featuring a high-powered long-term chipset, the TOUGHBOOK S1 is the only 7-inch enterprise-grade tablet that enables both landscape and portrait modes so users can view applications in an orientation that best suits their needs. Screen visibility and touch are not an issue for workers in challenging outdoor environments with its sleek outdoor-readable anti-reflection screen, patented rain mode and multi-touch performance whether using a stylus, finger or glove. These features are especially helpful for mobile workers who find themselves inspecting outdoor facilities, managing a lot of data or delivering packages that require signature proof. The back of the device is designed with a functional ergonomic grip to support ease of use; requested by field workers, logistics professionals and technicians.

Further elevating user experience and optimizing workflows, the addition of an optional barcode reader provides workers with integrated barcode scanning options in landscape or portrait modes, enhancing the efficiency of order processing and fulfillment. Other optional accessories include an extended life battery pack and a second USB-A port for added functionality.

TOUGHBOOK S1 Key Features and Highlights:

7" display with Android 10 OS

Qualcomm Octa-core SDM660 Chipset 2.2Ghz

MIL-STD-810H certified and 1.5m (5') drop onto concrete

(5') drop onto concrete 4GB Memory 64GB Storage

13 MP Rear Camera

Extended-life battery rated at 5580 mAh

Optional USB-A host

Optional barcode scanner available in landscape or portrait configuration

IP65/67 dust & water resistance

Able to operate in extreme cold, -20C (-4F) and extreme heat, 50C (122F)

Built-in NFC

LTE and GPS availability

The new TOUGHBOOK S1 is available for purchase now, starting at $2,499 (SRP). For complete product details and to learn more about the device, please visit our website.

Panasonic's productivity+ offers the support needed to power Android solutions at every stage of the customer's journey. Panasonic's long-term Android service support also features consultation, replacement services as well as multi-year, global warranties with expeditious turnaround times. For complete product details, please visit www.TOUGHBOOK.com/Android.

