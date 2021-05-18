Semtech Collaborates with Intel to Develop LiDAR Technology





Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced a collaboration with Intel to develop optical semiconductor platforms for Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR). Semtechs advanced laser drivers and programmable transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) are integrated into Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515, enabling the creation of a market leading power-efficient, high resolution consumer LiDAR.





Semtechs optical semiconductor devices are integrated into the Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515 (Photo: Business Wire)





The collaboration between Intel RealSense technology and Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group has focused on enabling the L515 camera to work in very low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) environments. The TIAs feature low input referred noise (IRN), which in turn allows the L515 to be a power-efficient, high-accuracy LiDAR system at a very high resolution of up to 23 million depth points per second.









We have been working with Intel on LiDAR for several years, and Semtech already has two generations of LiDAR chips in production. In addition, we are currently developing future chipsets together for deployment in this new exciting market, said Gary Beauchamp, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group.









The L515 leverages the Semtech TIAs high bandwidth to deliver high-precision depth and less than 16mm error at max operating range. Coupled with high frequency laser modulation, the L515 demonstrates unparalleled capability to sense small objects as small as 7mm diameter 1m away1.









Intel RealSense technology has been used to develop products and solutions for use in Robotics, Logistics, Scanning and other computer vision applications. The Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515 using Semtechs TIA technology delivers unparalleled precision and is the worlds smallest, high-resolution LiDAR depth camera, making it suitable for a variety of use cases, said Sagi BenMoshe, Chief Incubation Officer, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Emerging Growth and Incubation Group at Intel.









1 Tested at Intel labs on 80% reflective , 7mm diameter cylinder with 7mm height, using L515 XGA resolution.









