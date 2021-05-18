Semtech Collaborates with Intel to Develop LiDAR Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Semtech Collaborates with Intel to Develop LiDAR Technology

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced a collaboration with Intel to develop optical semiconductor platforms for Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR). Semtechs advanced laser drivers and programmable transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) are integrated into Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515, enabling the creation of a market leading power-efficient, high resolution consumer LiDAR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005088/en/

Semtechs optical semiconductor devices are integrated into the Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515 (Photo: Business Wire)

Semtechs optical semiconductor devices are integrated into the Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515 (Photo: Business Wire)



The collaboration between Intel RealSense technology and Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group has focused on enabling the L515 camera to work in very low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) environments. The TIAs feature low input referred noise (IRN), which in turn allows the L515 to be a power-efficient, high-accuracy LiDAR system at a very high resolution of up to 23 million depth points per second.



We have been working with Intel on LiDAR for several years, and Semtech already has two generations of LiDAR chips in production. In addition, we are currently developing future chipsets together for deployment in this new exciting market, said Gary Beauchamp, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group.



The L515 leverages the Semtech TIAs high bandwidth to deliver high-precision depth and less than 16mm error at max operating range. Coupled with high frequency laser modulation, the L515 demonstrates unparalleled capability to sense small objects as small as 7mm diameter 1m away1.



Intel RealSense technology has been used to develop products and solutions for use in Robotics, Logistics, Scanning and other computer vision applications. The Intel RealSense LiDAR Camera L515 using Semtechs TIA technology delivers unparalleled precision and is the worlds smallest, high-resolution LiDAR depth camera, making it suitable for a variety of use cases, said Sagi BenMoshe, Chief Incubation Officer, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Emerging Growth and Incubation Group at Intel.



Visit here for more information or to order the new Intel RealSense LiDAR depth camera L515.



1 Tested at Intel labs on 80% reflective , 7mm diameter cylinder with 7mm height, using L515 XGA resolution.



About Semtechs Optical Products



Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X (FTTX) markets. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semtech.com%2Fproducts%2Fsignal-integrity.



About Semtech



Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.



About Intel RealSense Technology



Intel RealSense technologies are fundamentally reshaping the future by equipping devices with the ability to see, understand, interact with and learn from their environment. Intel RealSense provides a wide variety of vision-based solutions, from the worlds smallest high-resolution LiDAR camera to low power, platform-agnostic stereo depth cameras, as well as customizable software. Continuously expanding its range, Intel RealSenses end-to-end solutions enhance use cases in areas such as Robotics, 3D Scanning, Facial Authentication, Measurement and Logistics.



Intel RealSense and the Intel RealSense logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) in the United States and other countries.



Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements



All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Semtech, the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.



SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005088/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment