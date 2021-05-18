Logo
JobNimbus and Xactware Announce New Restoration Project Management Workflow Integration

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



JobNimbus, a company specializing in project management software for contractors and home services professionals, and Xactware, a leading provider of technology for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration, and mortgage and lending industries, have announced a new restoration project management workflow integration. Xactware is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



JobNimbuss project management solution now integrates with Xactwares claims-estimating solution, Xactimate. Using the integration, contractors can import claims estimate data from Xactimate directly into JobNimbus.



This is a huge win for restoration professionals doing insurance entry, said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. Our users are so busy and part of our mission is to give them some of that time back. Collaborating with Xactimate will let us continue to improve the lives of these professionals and help them grow their businesses.



The integration allows contractors and home service professionals to import Xactimate data into JobNimbus with one click, eliminating duplicate entries and potential data-entry errors and allowing users to turn Xactimate line items into work orders, material orders, and invoices.



We welcome the opportunity to offer this integration with JobNimbus, Xactware President Mike Fulton said. Xactware offers an ecosystem of open and extendable solutions that integrate with many products and services commonly used in the property industry to offer property professionals choices on how they wish to work.



Helping our users grow their business is always our top priority, said Mark Olson, VP of Marketing at JobNimbus. Every collaboration and integration is designed to make contracting businesses more efficient and organized. The Xactimate integration is doing just that.



To learn more about the integration, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jobnimbus.com%2Finsurance-integrations-package%2F or Xactware.com.



About JobNimbus



JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with their project management, CRM platform, and growth services. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded their offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jobnimbus.com.



About Xactware



Xactware specializes in technologies for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration, and mortgage and lending industries. Xactware's tools provide claims estimating, contents replacement, claims management, and property maintenance solutions for desktop, mobile, and online platforms. Xactware's services include repair cost research and reports, aerial imagery, and real-time business intelligence. Xactware has been providing cloud services for customers since 1995. Xactware is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. For more information about Xactware's solutions, contact Xactware at 1-800-424-9228 or Xactware.com.

