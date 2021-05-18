Talkspace Delivers Strong Q1 2021 Operational and Financial Results

Q1 Net revenue grew 144% year-over-year to $27 million

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, a leading behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform, today provided business and financial updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net revenue was $27.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, growing 144.2% from the first quarter of 2020. Total active members grew more than 110% over the same period. As of May 1, 2021, Talkspaces B to B business reached over 55 million eligible lives.

Oren Frank, Co-founder and CEO of Talkspace, said, In the first quarter of 2021 we built on the momentum established in 2020. We focused on enterprise growth, continued to build our consumer brand and further scaled our business to deliver strong operating results.

Our first quarter growth affirms our belief that both individuals and employers attitudes towards mental health are shifting as Americans continue to seek care in record numbers. We remain committed to our mission of expanding access to care, leading innovation and disruption in the behavioral health delivery system by leveraging our purpose-built technology to achieve improved clinical outcomes.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net revenue of $27.2 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Reaffirm net revenue guidance of $125 million for the full year 2021.

Executed on B2B growth strategy, adding a combined 32 million eligible lives between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Enterprise clients increased to over 90 as of March 31, 2021, from 25 clients as of March 31, 2020.

Continued expansion of B2C subscriber base. Active members increased to approximately 35,000 as of March 31, 2021, compared to approximately 22,000 active members as of March 31, 2020.

Received two multi-year grant awards from the National Institute of Mental Health to research strategies for enhancing digital behavioral healthcare.



The following table summarizes the Companys performance during the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same prior-year period (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended March 31, Period-Over-Period 2021 2020 Growth Number of B2B eligible lives at period end 41,821 9,569 337.0% Total number of active members at period end 60.3 28.6 110.8% Net revenue $27,157 $11,120 144.2% Gross profit 17,343 5,710 203.7% Gross margin % 63.9% 51.3% 12.6% Operating expenses

29,900 13,637 119.3% Net loss (12,738) (7,900) (61.2%) Adjusted EBITDA1 ($10,582) ($7,508) (40.9%)

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Key Business Metrics

Active Members: We consider members active (i) in the case of our B2C members, commencing on the date such member initiates contact with a provider on our platform until the term of their monthly, quarterly or bi-annual subscription plan expires, unless terminated early, and (ii) in the case of our B2B members, if such members have engaged on our platform during the preceding 25 days, such as sending a text, video or audio message to, or participating in a video call with, a provider, completing a satisfaction or progress report survey or signing up for our platform.

B2B Eligible Lives: Talkspace considers B2B lives eligible if such persons are eligible to receive treatment on the Talkspace platform, in the case of its enterprise clients, for free when their employer is under an active contract with Talkspace, or, in the case of health plan clients, at an agreed upon reimbursement rate through insurance under an employee assistance program or other network behavioral health paid benefit program.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Talkspaces financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating Talkspaces operating performance. Talkspace uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Talkspace believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business, results of operations or outlook. Talkspace believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to its investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of its business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in Talkspaces industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review Talkspaces GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that Talkspaces management uses to assess its operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of Talkspaces historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, management uses this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Talkspace calculates adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest and other expenses (income), net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) business combination and other financing expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net loss $(12,738) $(7,900) Add: Depreciation and amortization 462 18 Financial expenses (income), net 173 (30) Taxes on income 8 3 Stock-based compensation 1,513 401 Adjusted EBITDA $(10,582) $(7,508)

Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. Talkspaces adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as management calculates the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future Talkspace will incur expenses similar to the adjustments described herein. Talkspaces presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss before benefit from income taxes, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating Talkspaces performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including its net loss and other GAAP results.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever, and when seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatric, adolescent, or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of May 2021, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 55 million lives were covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

On January 13, 2021, Talkspace announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hudson Executive Investment Corp. ( HEC, HECCU, HECCW). The parties are working towards a close in Q2 2021.

