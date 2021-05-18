ADM Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 List for Second Year in a Row





For the second consecutive year, 3BL Media has named ADM ( NYSE:ADM, Financial) to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.









Underlying our entire business is the fundamental understanding of the importance of sustainable and responsible practices and our commitment to supporting our planet and its natural resources, said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. Im proud that ADM has once again been recognized by 3BL for our proactive citizenship efforts, but more than that, Im proud of our team. In a year of tremendous challenge, they never stopped innovating, creating and solving in order to provide access to nutrition worldwide, and make the world a better place.









The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.









Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.









To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2021 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 13, 2020 to March 19, 2021.









Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade requires all companies truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business, said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. The best corporate citizens of 2021 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.









About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking









The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 141 environmental, social and governance factors.









About 3BL Media









3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the worlds leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business. Learn more here.









About ADM





At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. Were a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the worlds premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.









Corporate Release





