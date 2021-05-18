Light Speed Logistics Upgrades Mixed Fleet With ORBCOMM's Next-Gen Asset Management Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Light Speed Logistics Upgrades Mixed Fleet With ORBCOMM's Next-Gen Asset Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Extends successful, long-term relationship with ORBCOMM for real-time connectivity, visibility and traceability of reefers and dry vans and protection from network obsolescence

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Light Speed Logistics (Light Speed), a Canada-based company offering trucking, shipping, hauling, freight and logistics services throughout North America, has begun the retrofit of their refrigerated fleet with ORBCOMMs next generation, cold chain monitoring solution in preparation for the sunsetting of 3G wireless service, which will commence at the end of 2021. Light Speed will also begin using ORBCOMMs latest solar-powered asset management solution for their new dry van trailers.

Light Speed is upgrading their refrigerated trailers with ORBCOMMs advanced telematics solution to track the freights location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant and meeting customers standards for quality and service. By extending the lifecycle of their IoT devices and ensuring protection against network obsolescence as a result of the 3G sunset, Light Speed will ensure consistent and reliable communications throughout the supply chain for the long term. Trusted by the biggest names in transportation, ORBCOMMs cold chain solutions help Light Speed protect their customers cargo, reduce the risk of spoiled goods and help comply with the FDAs Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulations, while increasing operational efficiency and improving customer service.

Leveraging ORBCOMMs telematics double play offering, Light Speed will begin deploying ORBCOMMs trailer tracking solution, which features a high-sensitivity solar panel and built-in cargo sensor, gaining complete visibility and control over their mixed fleet. ORBCOMMs solution enables Light Speed to access live and scheduled status updates whether their trailers are in transit or in the yard, so they always know where their trailers are located and if they are empty or loaded, improving turn times and yard management while saving their drivers time and fuel. ORBCOMMs trailer telematics solution also provides Light Speed with the unique ability to see precise data to schedule trailer maintenance, inspections and time elapsed for increased asset utilization and performance.

It's great to see long-time customers like Light Speed Logistics continue to evolve their telematics deployments by taking advantage of ORBCOMMs next-gen IoT technology to enhance their fleet operations, said Christian Allred, ORBCOMMs Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. With ORBCOMMs double play offering, Light Speed can stay connected to their refrigerated and dry assets, while achieving greater efficiency and better customer service.

Weve been an ORBCOMM customer for over five years and have been pleased with the reliability and performance of their refrigerated solution in maintaining cargo temperature integrity during our custody and reducing our claims and insurance costs, said Gurpreet Randhawa, Owner of Light Speed Logistics. Now that were adding ORBCOMMs trailer tracking solution to our fleet, well have full visibility to all of our assets at any given time and are confident that our technology investment will provide reliable and secure telematics solutions for the future.

About ORBCOMM Inc.
ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com. You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Companys expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Companys control, that may cause the Companys actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts
For Corporate Relations:For Trade Media:
Michelle FerrisSue Rutherford
Senior Director of Corporate CommunicationsVP of Marketing
+1 703.462.3894+1 613.290.1169
[email protected][email protected]
[email protected][email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c867ceee-e8af-42b1-bd1e-d09102fab1e7

ti?nf=ODIzODAzMiM0MTg4MTk4IzIwMTg3Mzk=
f8a1842b-ac94-41d6-96d6-442aeab48d02
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment