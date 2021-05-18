Theratechnologies to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat With Canaccord Genuity on May 20, 2021

MONTREAL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) ( THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Edward Nash at Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The live webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2332/40747. The live and archived webcast link will also be available in the News section of the Companys website.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) ( THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800
For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
617-356-1009
