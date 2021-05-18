Alteryx Introduces Alteryx Ventures for Strategic Investments in Companies Innovating in Analytics, Data Science and Analytical Applications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alteryx Introduces Alteryx Ventures for Strategic Investments in Companies Innovating in Analytics, Data Science and Analytical Applications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Alteryx Corporate Ventures Fund Will Help Startups Accelerate Innovation in Areas that Complement Alteryx's Strategy and Vision

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the analytics automation company, today announces the formation of Alteryx Ventures, a $50 million fund that will invest in companies with innovative technology and services that complement and expand Alteryx's analytics and data science products and further its analytics process automation (APA) platform. Alteryx's vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science and unprecedented ease-of-use.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

"I'm thrilled to announce Alteryx Ventures, our first strategic venture fund as a company. Our goal is to foster and accelerate innovation by investing in companies creating unique technology that advance all aspects of analytics and data science automation and help make it easy for everyone to access and democratize data," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "We believe Alteryx Ventures will help bring value to our customers and expose them to new possibilities with the Alteryx platform."

In addition to investing in innovative companies, the fund seeks companies that build complementary solutions to extend the Alteryx APA Platform. Qualifying companies will receive additional support, services and go-to-market benefits. Several companies have already built successful business-to-business (B2B) applications and businesses on the Alteryx platform. Examples include companies that have delivered ground-breaking B2B solutions in marketing analytics, personal finance, tax and audit, supply-chain, healthcare applications and more.

Alteryx Ventures launches this week as the company begins its largest ever Global Inspire Conference, opening May 18. The three-day virtual event will feature new products and innovations in analytics and data science, and more than 80 customer speakers, strategic alliance partners and industry luminaries. More than 10,000 customers from over 100 countries are participating in the event.

For more information on Alteryx Ventures, contact [email protected].

About Alteryx
Alteryx, the analytics automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-introduces-alteryx-ventures-for-strategic-investments-in-companies-innovating-in-analytics-data-science-and-analytical-applications-301293743.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment