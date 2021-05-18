Alteryx Introduces Alteryx Ventures for Strategic Investments in Companies Innovating in Analytics, Data Science and Analytical Applications

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the analytics automation company, today announces the formation of Alteryx Ventures, a $50 million fund that will invest in companies with innovative technology and services that complement and expand Alteryx's analytics and data science products and further its analytics process automation (APA) platform. Alteryx's vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science and unprecedented ease-of-use.

"I'm thrilled to announce Alteryx Ventures, our first strategic venture fund as a company. Our goal is to foster and accelerate innovation by investing in companies creating unique technology that advance all aspects of analytics and data science automation and help make it easy for everyone to access and democratize data," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "We believe Alteryx Ventures will help bring value to our customers and expose them to new possibilities with the Alteryx platform."

In addition to investing in innovative companies, the fund seeks companies that build complementary solutions to extend the Alteryx APA Platform. Qualifying companies will receive additional support, services and go-to-market benefits. Several companies have already built successful business-to-business (B2B) applications and businesses on the Alteryx platform. Examples include companies that have delivered ground-breaking B2B solutions in marketing analytics, personal finance, tax and audit, supply-chain, healthcare applications and more.

Alteryx Ventures launches this week as the company begins its largest ever Global Inspire Conference, opening May 18. The three-day virtual event will feature new products and innovations in analytics and data science, and more than 80 customer speakers, strategic alliance partners and industry luminaries. More than 10,000 customers from over 100 countries are participating in the event.

For more information on Alteryx Ventures, contact [email protected].

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the analytics automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-introduces-alteryx-ventures-for-strategic-investments-in-companies-innovating-in-analytics-data-science-and-analytical-applications-301293743.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.