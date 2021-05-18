FOX News Digital Outperforms All News Brands in Multiplatform Minutes, Surpassing CNN.com for Second Consecutive Month

FOX News Digital closed out the month of April surpassing CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the second consecutive month and outperforming all other news brands in the metric, totaling over 3.5 billion total multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. April also delivered over 89 million total multiplatform unique visitors and nearly 1.7 billion total multiplatform views for the digital network, surpassing the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, NBCNews.com and ABCNews.com across the board. FOX News Digital saw a month over month increase in traffic across total multiplatform minutes while CNN.com fell short versus the prior month in all key metrics. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App totaled 7.4 million unique visitors in April.*

For the 80th consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 33 million Facebook interactions and 19 million Instagram interactions, according to Socialbakers. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 240 million views, up a whopping 54 percent versus the prior month and nearly 5 percent compared to last year.

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com secured over 20 million multiplatform unique visitors and drove 97 million multiplatform views as well as 175 million multiplatform total minutes last month. The business network also notched its seventh consecutive month surpassing Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes.**

APRIL 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital 3,587,000,000 (down 20 percent vs. April 2020)

CNN.com 3,104,000,000 (down 43 percent vs. April 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital 1,653,000,000 (down 16 percent vs. April 2020)

CNN.com 1,684,000,000 (down 43 percent vs. April 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital 89,115,000 (down 27 percent vs. April 2020)

CNN.com 139,085,000 (down 16 percent vs. April 2020)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the recently announced AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

