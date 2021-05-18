Vuzix Introduces one of the World's Tiniest and Most Advanced MicroLED Display-Based Projection Engine at SID 2021, Inclusive of a New Technology Video Overview

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced at the SID/DSCC Business Conference its tiniest, lowest power, most advanced microLED display-based projection engine to be made commercially available throughout the world, along with a new video showcasing it, which can be viewed here. These micro display engines, for which Vuzix partner Jade Bird Display will be supplying the microLEDs panels inside the projection engine, are built to be useful for a number of use cases including view finders, HUDs, athletic eyewear, helmets, language translation pens, pico-projectors, and of course utilized in the most advanced fashionable and ergonomic AR smart glasses currently in development by Vuzix.

These microLED display-based projection engines, which consist of a microLED panel, projection optics and engine assembly, are designed for pairing with a see-through waveguide and the overall engine measures as small as the cubic size of a pencil eraser. "Vuzix waveguides and the miniature size of these new display engines should allow our next generation AR Smart Glasses to have the fashion forward look and feel of normal eyeglasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "And, as good as they will be for our next generation smart glasses, their size, brightness and low power consumption make them an incredibly attractive solution for so many other product form factors currently being contemplated by various product manufacturers."

To learn more, register for the SID/DSCC Business Conference, where Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will share his insights on the Company's current smart glasses offerings and next generation technologies for AR/Smart Glasses with registered conference attendees during a panel session titled "Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR)."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, its MicroLED projection engine technology, anticipated performance, size, related business opportunities, business use cases, its relationship with Jade Bird Display, products in currently in development expected to utilize this technology, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information [email protected] www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-introduces-one-of-the-worlds-tiniest-and-most-advanced-microled-display-based-projection-engine-at-sid-2021-inclusive-of-a-new-technology-video-overview-301293833.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation