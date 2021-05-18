First Pacific Advisors Cuts Baidu, Alphabet

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Jefferies Financial Group

The guru curbed the position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) by 49.43%, impacting the portfolio by -2.21%.

The diversified financial services company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and an enterprise value of $9 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.87% and return on assets of 2.36% are outperforming 92% of companies in the diversified financial services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.89 is above the industry median of 13.88.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.37% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.79% and Donald Smith & Co with 1.38%.

Baidu

The guru's Baidu Inc. (BIDU) position was reduced by 47.51%, impacting the portfolio by -1.31%.

The Chinese Internet search giant has a market cap of $62.31 billion and an enterprise value of $51.06 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.39% and return on assets of 7.34% are outperforming 68% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.96.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.79% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.52%, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% and Dodge & Cox with 1.10%.

Signature Bank

The firm trimmed its position in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 71.23%. The trade had an impact of -1.17% on the portfolio.

The New York-based commercial bank has a market cap of $13.82 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.24% and return on assets of 0.92% are outperforming 55% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.11.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Romick with 0.41% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Alphabet

The guru trimmed the position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) by 19.77% and in Alphabet Inc.(GOOG) by 15.61%, impacting the portfolio by -0.96% and -0.81%, respectively.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.40 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.86% and return on assets of 17.15% are outperforming 82% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.98 is below the industry median of 5.18.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Dell Technologies

The firm reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) by 43.1%, impacting the portfolio by -0.90%.

The company, which provides servers and storage products, has a market cap of $73.52 billion and an enterprise value of $114.60 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 667.63% and return on assets of 2.7% are outperforming 50% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.28.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 4.98% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.36% and Romick with 0.16%.

Booking Holdings

The guru trimmed the position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) by 23.56%, impacting the portfolio by -0.86%.

The online travel agency has a market cap of $90.61 billion and an enterprise value of $92.13 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.69% and return on assets of 3.3% are outperforming 80% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.89.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 2.83% of outstanding shares, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.