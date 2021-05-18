Logo
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Reports Q1 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • 1Q 2021 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 5.5% year-over-year to reach RUB 123.9 bn.
  • 1Q 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA[1] increased 6.7% year-over-year to RUB 55.4 bn.
  • 2021 Full-Year Guidance reconfirmed of at least 4% revenue growth, at least 4% OIBDA growth, and Cash CAPEX of approximately RUB 100-110 bn.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (

NYSE:MBT, Financial); (MOEX:MTSS, Financial), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

Overall, the Company saw solid top-line performance across all key segments in Q1 2021. Consolidated Group Revenue increased 5.5% year-over-year to reach RUB 123.9 bn primarily driven by sales of handsets & accessories, core telecom services, and financial services, with additional positive contributions from the Company's Digital & Cloud Solutions and Media verticals. Group Adjusted OIBDA accelerated in the quarter to 6.7% growth year-over-year, reaching RUB 55.4 bn.

Operationally, MTS continued to see robust dynamics in promising new areas beyond connectivity. In Fintech, MTS Bank net interest income grew 14.2% year-over-year and net commission income grew an exceptional 39.1% year-over-year. In Media, over-the-top video streaming users nearly tripled versus the year-ago-quarter (+189%) to reach 2.9 million.

Vyacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: "Today, I'm happy to report that MTS is off to a strong start in 2021 having delivered a solid set of results in Q1. We achieved robust top-line performance across all of our four verticals - Telecom, Fintech, Media, and Cloud & Digital Solutions. Operationally, we continue to move at pace on our Customer Lifetime Value 2.0 strategy, expanding our product portfolio and driving penetration of bundled offerings throughout our subscriber base. Looking ahead, we see promising trends in 2021 - including rapid uptake in digital services as well as the easing of pandemic-related roaming headwinds - and we reaffirm our full-year guidance of more than 4% growth in both revenue and OIBDA as well as RUB 100-110 bn in Cash CAPEX."

MTS Group key figures[2] (RUB bn)

1Q211Q20Change, %
Revenue
123.9117.55.5%
o/w Russia
122.5116.05.6%
Adjusted OIBDA[3]
55.451.96.7%
o/w Russia[4]
54.251.06.3%
Operating profit
28.626.96.3%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
16.217.7-8.8%
Cash CAPEX[5]
29.320.245.1%
Net debt[6]
336.3284.818.1%
Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA[7]
1.51.3n/a
Operating cash flow
14.339.5-63.8%
Free cash flow ex-Bank & cash proceeds from sale of VF Ukraine
11.318.0-37.1%

More information at: http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/default.aspx.

[1] Adjusted OIBDA for 1Q 2020 does not include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 319 mln. Adjusted OIBDA for 1Q 2021 does not include a reversal of impairment of non-current assets of RUB 5 mln.

[2] Financials for 2019 and 2020 have been restated due to the deconsolidation of NVision Group.

[3] Adjusted OIBDA for 1Q 2020 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 319m. Adjusted OIBDA for 1Q 2021 doesn't include a reversal of impairment of non-current assets of RUB 5 mln.

[4] Adjusted OIBDA for 1Q 2020 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 342 m.

[5] Net of cash proceeds under sharing agreement.

[6] Excluding lease obligations.

[7] Including the effects of IFRS 15 and 16.

SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197780&application_name=news&site_id=issuer_direct



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647934/Mobile-TeleSystems-PJSC-MTS-Reports-Q1-2021-Results

img.ashx?id=647934
