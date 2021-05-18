Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Buys Bilibili Inc, Pinterest Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Farfetch, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: SHOP,

SHOP, Added Positions: BILI, PINS,

BILI, PINS, Reduced Positions: TSLA, SQ, ROKU, TTD,

TSLA, SQ, ROKU, TTD, Sold Out: FTCH, AMZN,

Investment company Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Bilibili Inc, Pinterest Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Farfetch, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogborne+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roku Inc (ROKU) - 212,000 shares, 22.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.67% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 484,106 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.69% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 675,800 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.79% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 201,250 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Square Inc (SQ) - 157,522 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.71%

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1127.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 55.69%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 484,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 675,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.