Kopin To Participate in the Third Segment of the Three Part Webinar Series - AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now - The Future





Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays used in defense, enterprise, industrial, medical and consumer products, today announced that its CEO, Dr. John Fan, will participate in the third segment of a new webinar trilogy entitled "AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now - The future."









In part three, Dr. Fan will look to the future of AR/VR smartglasses, offering a roadmap to successful product development needed for the complete platform shift. In ten to fifteen years, this ecosystem can grow to a trillion-dollar market.















Part 3: AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now - The Future





Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET





Click+Here to Register













Part One and Two of the Trilogy Available on YouTube









In part one of the three-part webinar series "AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smart Glasses Starts Now - the Past," Dr. Fan discussed past efforts to create AR/VR solutions and lessons learned from some of these high-profile efforts. To listen to a replay of part one of the three-part webinar series, please go to YouTube.









In part two "AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now - The Present," Dr. Fan discussed the present state-of-the-art, profiling some interesting successes, and the key elements of those successes. To listen to a replay of part two, please go to YouTube.









All three segments will be available for replay on Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.









Dr. Fan is uniquely qualified to present his vision of the AR/VR journey having worked to develop AR and VR solutions for 30 years, starting with Kopin's pioneering work for DARPA on microdisplays and systems.









"Kopin has been an innovator in the AR/VR space for a long time and I have seen many successes and failures," noted Dr. Fan. "So many elements must come together to offer a compelling AR or VR solution and we technologists can get too impatient or too aggressive in making the big leap. Or, we get lost in the lab working on individual separate pieces and lose track of the bigger picture. This webinar series is designed to take a step back from the technical details and look at AR and VR in a broader, more holistic, historical and aspirational perspective," concluded Dr. Fan.









Logistics









This webinar is being hosted by the GoToMeeting service. Once you register, you will receive an email with the login link. Reminder emails to registered attendees will go out 1 day and 1 hour prior to the event. The webinar will be a live presentation followed by audience question and answers. It will last 45-60 minutes. We will record the entire webinar including the question and answer session and make it available for video-on-demand playback about an hour after the event. A link for the video-on-demand playback will be sent to all registered attendees.









About Kopin









Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.





