Conversus StepStone Private Markets Surpasses $100 mm in AUM and Reports April 2021 NAV, Posting a 36% Net Return in Seven Months Since Inception

A Diversified, Investor-Centric Private Markets Fund for Individual Accredited Investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversus, an investment platform designed to expand access to the private markets for high net worth and accredited investors, announced that its inaugural fund, Conversus StepStone Private Markets (CPRIM), reached $108 mm of assets and that its shares had appreciated 36% from October 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021, to an NAV of $33.99. Conversus acts as adviser to CPRIM and is a wholly owned business of StepStone Group LP (StepStone), which acts as sub-adviser.



CPRIM offers accredited investors diversified, global exposure to the major private market asset classes private equity, real assets, including infrastructure and real estate, and private debt in a single investment. An open architecture solution, CPRIMs portfolio seeks to be well-diversified across underlying managers and by sector, strategy, geography and vintage year. StepStone invests CPRIMs capital alongside its institutional clients and has assembled a portfolio of over 300 companies to-date, emphasizing sectors Conversus believes to be more durable and resilient, such as Information Technology, Healthcare and Financial Services. CPRIM has initially focused on purchases of investments in funds on the secondary market and direct co-investments and will eventually add some primary fund investments.

Designed specifically for individual investors and small institutions, CPRIMs investor-centric structure emphasizes convenience, efficiency and transparency. An evergreen fund, CPRIM raises capital in monthly closings while providing liquidity through quarterly tender offers. There are no ongoing capital calls. Investors will receive regular distributions, and tax reporting is provided via a 1099. CPRIM is available to U.S. accredited investors with a minimum investment of $50,000 through a range of share classes created for various wealth management platforms, as well as to non-U.S. qualified investors at the same minimum investment level.

CPRIMs 36% gain since October was driven by strong portfolio company performance, including numerous liquidity events. We also benefitted from pricing dislocations during the pandemic by purchasing funds we consider to be managed by top tier managers at meaningful discounts to current NAV, said Bob Long, CEO of Conversus. Financial advisors and their clients are actively seeking ways to diversify their portfolios with private assets, and CPRIMs ability to meet this need in a simple, cost-effective format has resonated among investors, as demonstrated by exceeding the $100 million milestone in just seven months.

Efficient liquidity management is essential to the success of a continuously offered evergreen fund, and StepStone leveraged its scale, relationships, and data and analytics capabilities to deploy CPRIMs capital as promptly as it was raised, helping to drive the attractive early returns, said Jason Ment, President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of StepStone. We maintain a robust and growing pipeline of secondary and direct co-investment opportunities that we believe will continue to benefit CPRIM going forward.

Conversus markets CPRIM through its team of experienced distribution professionals covering the U.S. and Europe. Conversus is StepStones platform for delivering the firms institutional asset management capabilities and experience to the high net worth and mass affluent market and is led by its founders Tom Sittema , Executive Chairman, Neil Menard , President of Distribution and Tim Smith , Chief Operating Officer, in addition to Mr. Long.

About Conversus

Conversus is an investment firm designed to expand access to the private markets for high net worth and mass affluent investors and is wholly owned by StepStone. Conversus seeks to create innovative, investor-centric solutions by focusing on convenience, efficiency and transparency. Conversus is derived from the Latin verb for conversion, and the firms mission is to convert the private market advantages enjoyed by institutional investors into opportunities for individual investors. Conversus StepStone Private Markets (CPRIM) is its inaugural fund. Learn more at www.conversus.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2020, STEP oversaw $333 billion of private markets allocations, including $80 billion of assets under management. STEPs clients include some of the worlds largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. STEP partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

