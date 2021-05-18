Harbour Investment Management Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Visa Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Washington Federal Inc, Carrier Global Corp

- New Purchases: AVGO, MDU, SPY, LLY, WMT, PFE, CME, JPM,
- Added Positions: V, GOOGL, KMB, AAPL, KO, JNJ, XOM, ADP, PG, UPS, DIS, APD, NSC, PEP, BNDX, WM, CVX, XLB, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, WAFD, CARR, JPST, BA, SBUX, ABT, NEE, PCAR, NVO, DHR, HON, BLK, TMO, XEL, EWG, CL, CHKP, SCHF, VFH, AWK, TOT, UNP, WBA,
- Sold Out: EWL, TIP,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,414 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 169,789 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,311 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,651 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,305 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $433.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 125.96%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 821.31%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.
