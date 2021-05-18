Logo
Harbour Investment Management Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Visa Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Washington Federal Inc, Carrier Global Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edmonds, WA, based Investment company Harbour Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Visa Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Washington Federal Inc, Carrier Global Corp, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Harbour Investment Management Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,414 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 169,789 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,311 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,651 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,305 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $433.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 125.96%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 821.31%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.



