Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys Hanesbrands Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sells GoPro Inc, Fisker Inc, United Natural Foods Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Prentice Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Hanesbrands Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Harley-Davidson Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells GoPro Inc, Fisker Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, Abercrombie & Fitch Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentice Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Prentice Capital Management, LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prentice Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentice+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 6,046,078 shares, 22.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.2% Coty Inc (COTY) - 5,251,576 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35% Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 3,862,624 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 555,403 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.60% Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 933,055 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 480.07%

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.33 and $100.25, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 300,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 96,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 131,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 97,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 480.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 933,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 317.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 322,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 195,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.