Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys Hanesbrands Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sells GoPro Inc, Fisker Inc, United Natural Foods Inc

- New Purchases: VIACA, HOG, BFLY, JIH, SV, CCX, CCX, TRIP,
- Added Positions: HBI, COTY, NCLH, GRPN, LVS, ADV,
- Reduced Positions: GPRO, FSR, UNFI, RLGY, SBH, CCL, GES, MGM,
- Sold Out: ANF, BBBY, HOME, PLAY, TPR, MAC, WYNN, PLCE, HYFM, SPXU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prentice Capital Management, LP
- GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 6,046,078 shares, 22.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.2%
- Coty Inc (COTY) - 5,251,576 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
- Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 3,862,624 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 555,403 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.60%
- Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 933,055 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 480.07%
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.33 and $100.25, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 300,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 96,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 131,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 97,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 480.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 933,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 317.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 322,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 195,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11.Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.
