Datadog Announces Support for Application Monitoring with AWS App Runner

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Datadog Announces Support for Application Monitoring with AWS App Runner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Datadog's new integration gives customers visibility into metrics, logs, and events for their applications managed by AWS App Runner

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced support for application monitoring with AWS App Runner, joining Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Launch Partner for the new fully managed service. This new functionality will help engineering and product teams scale, deploy, and monitor their apps without the burden of managing their own infrastructure.

(PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.)

AWS App Runner is a purpose-built container application service that enables customers to build and run containerized web applications and APIs with no prior container or infrastructure experience required. Customers can simply provide their source code, container image, or deployment pipeline and AWS App Runner will build and deploy the application, automatically handling the load balancing, encryption, and scaling needed.

The Datadog integration with AWS App Runner allows customers to comprehensively monitor their applications managed by AWS App Runner to:

  • Identify errors: track the success rate of requests to detect issues in code leading to errors.
  • Ensure adequate resourcing: get visibility into applications with under or over-provisioned compute and memory.
  • Know when to scale up or down: understand application latency to set the right autoscaling rules.
  • Ensure security: observe and analyze all AWS App Runner API activity.

"At Datadog, we're focused on helping customers monitor their applications wherever and however they run," says Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. "Using AWS App Runner, customers can now more easily deploy and scale their web applications from a container image or source code repository. With our new integration, customers can monitor their AWS App Runner metrics, logs, and events to troubleshoot issues faster, and determine the best resource and scaling settings for their app."

"We are pleased to see Datadog integrating its monitoring capabilities with AWS App Runner at launch," says Fernando Zandona, General Manager, Serverless Containers at AWS. "By removing the need to manage and configure infrastructure, AWS App Runner makes it easy for teams to build, deploy, and run modern web applications in just a few minutes. We are pleased that developers can use Datadog's observability platform to better track application performance and debug issues more quickly using AWS App Runner."

Customers can start monitoring AWS App Runner by following the steps in Datadog's documentation: https://docs.datadoghq.com/integrations/amazon_app_runner/

For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/aws-app-runner-monitoring/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
For Datadog
Martin Bergman
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-announces-support-for-application-monitoring-with-aws-app-runner-301294449.html

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment