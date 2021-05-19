Garmin introduces Descent Mk2S, its smallest watch-style dive computer designed for all-day wear





Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Descent%26reg%3B+Mk2S, its smallest watch-style dive computer ideal for women and those with smaller wrists designed for everyday wear and maximum functionality. Packed with innovative dive technology and Garmins most sought-after built-in activity sports profiles and wellness features, the Descent Mk2S is a tool with unmatched versatility for both below and above the surface. A smaller and more fashionable alternative to whats currently available in the dive computer market, the Mk2S features a 1.2-inch sunlight readable sapphire display, 43mm case and interchangeable QuickFit bands in silicone, leather, metal and nylon. Check out the video here.





Building on the success of the Descent Mk2, were excited to give divers more options, especially our female customers, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. A tribute to your active lifestyle and passion as a diver, the Mk2S is both an essential tool for diving and a smart timepiece that allows you to track your activities around-the-clock.









Dive ready









For underwater adventures, the Descent Mk2S is a full-featured dive computer with support for multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives (including nitrox, trimix and 100% O2), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather. Mk2S will mark entry and exit points in the water using multi-GNSS satellite support and includes an underwater 3-axis compass. Divers can view depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading, decompression/safety stop information, time-of-day and more, right on the wrist. Users can quickly customize their dive modes by selecting additional screens that feature the fields theyd like to see.









Store and review dive data for up to 200 dives on the watch or view them all on the companion Garmin+Dive app1, which automatically provides a detailed analysis of each dive activity including max depth, bottom time and a map of surface entry and exit points. Using the apps Explore tool, divers can plan their next trip by viewing popular dive sites that have been rated and reviewed by other users, with helpful information like weather conditions and dive logs from that specific location. In app, keep track of the gear being used for each dive. Easily tag equipment, wetsuit and fins, then refer back when preparing for future trips.









Wellness tracking and smart features









When not diving, the Descent Mk2S doubles as a premium multisport GPS smartwatch with all-day health monitoring, built-in sports apps and more. Descent Mk2S introduces Garmins industry leading womens health features including menstrual+cycle+tracking and pregnancy+tracking, as well as all-day respiration and advanced sleep monitoring, which estimates light, deep and REM stages of sleep. Upon awakening, users can review their Sleep Score and Insights on the watch to see whether they are getting the quality sleep they need to feel rested and recharged.









When paired with a compatible+smartphone, receive notifications for calls, texts and calendar alerts right on the wrist, Garmin Pay for contactless payments2 and music storage.3 Descent Mk2S boasts up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in dive mode.









Sports apps and advanced metrics









Packed with preloaded sports apps for running, swimming, cycling, strength training, skiing, golfing and more, the Descent Mk2S will monitor and track all essential information. These sport profiles have expanded to now include surfing and indoor climbing, plus advanced training metrics for multiple activities.















Surf : Using a Surf Activity profile, users can track total waves, surf time, total time, max speed and their longest wave, plus ocean conditions and tide data right on the wrist.









Mountain Bike : Using the new Grit and Flow metrics, individuals can track the details of every ride with mountain biking metrics, plus specialized grit and flow measurements that rate trail difficulty and how smoothly users descend, giving a unique score to beat next time.









Indoor Climb : The indoor climb activity profile allows climbers to track their sessions at indoor facilities. Metrics include the number of routes, vertical distance climbed, climbing time, difficultly of each route and more.









Recovery Advisor : Giving the body time to recover between training sessions or activities is crucial. After each workout, the built-in recovery advisor will recommend how long to rest before another big effort.









Daily Suggested Workouts: For training guidance that takes fitness level into account, get daily run and ride suggestions based on current training load and training status.













When paired with a compatible Garmin inReach satellite communicator4 at the surface, users can send and receive messages quickly from the Descent Mk2S watch and when necessary, trigger an interactive SOS. Divers can keep the device protected by using the inReach+Mini+Dive+Case (sold separately) and have peace-of-mind whenever they surface.









Design, pricing and availability









Available in three colorways light gold with light sand silicone band, carbon gray DLC with black silicone band and mineral blue with sea foam silicone band all can be customized with interchangeable QuickFit bands to suit any activity or style. Available now, the Descent Mk2S has a suggested retail price of $999.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com%2Fdive.









