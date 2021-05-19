Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Software Product Engineering Services 2021





Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in Everest Groups PEAK Matrix for Software Product Engineering Services 2021 report.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005192/en/

Accenture named a Leader for Software Product Engineering Services (Graphic: Business Wire)





According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated within the software product engineering services market, scoring high in both vision and capability as well as market impact. The analysis also found that Accenture proactively and collaboratively drives innovation in software product engineering engagements, especially the ones related to next-generation themes.









Everest Group highlighted the following Accenture strengths:















Proactively and collaboratively drives innovation in software product engineering engagements, especially the ones related to next-generation themes









Proactively and collaboratively drives innovation in software product engineering engagements, especially the ones related to next-generation themes



Credible inorganic growth strategy, backed by several acquisitions to bolster its software product engineering services portfolio









Credible inorganic growth strategy, backed by several acquisitions to bolster its software product engineering services portfolio



Superior project management capabilities in terms of stakeholder management, responsiveness, knowledge continuity practices, and attrition management









Superior project management capabilities in terms of stakeholder management, responsiveness, knowledge continuity practices, and attrition management



Market-recognized focus toward service quality improvement and commitment to maintain high performance throughout the duration of engagements













With industries being disrupted, companies must find new ways to build and own market share with highly relevant and profitable software products, said Ram Ramalingam, global lead for product and platform engineering at Accenture Cloud First. Being recognized by Everest Group as a leading provider of software product engineering services proves that our investments are continuing to help clients develop innovative products that will help them emerge as leaders of their industry.









Accenture has a strong play in cloud engineering. This competence in cloud is backed by significant investments in its Cloud First program and a dedicated cloud, infrastructure, and engineering group that strongly focuses on software product engineering, said Akshat Vaid, vice president at Everest Group. Accenture has successfully secured several large clients, which in turn appreciate the firms ability to maintain continuity of teams and knowledge, commitment to quality and responsiveness.









The Everest Group report focuses on engineering services related to the development, testing and maintenance of software products, such as commercial off-the-shelf products for enterprises or customer-facing software/portals/applications meant for revenue generation or service delivery. Everest Group assessed 31 service providers for capabilities on software engineering services based on their market success and delivery capability.









About Accenture









Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the worlds largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.









Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005192/en/