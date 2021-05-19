Digihost Announces Record Results for the First Quarter of 2021

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (Digihost or the Company) (TSXV: DGHI; HSSHF) announces its financial results as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (all amounts in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated). The Companys unaudited consolidated financial statements and managements discussion and analysis (MD&A) for periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been filed and made accessible under the Companys continuous disclosure profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Michel Amar, CEO of Digihost, stated: We are extremely pleased by the record financial results achieved by Digihost for the first quarter of 2021, reporting $5,910,974 of total comprehensive income for the period, an increase of 872% over the same period of last year. We are looking forward to building on these results through our commitment to expand our business in an environmentally and socially responsible way, thereby creating the momentum to continue our success during the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

The following information compares the financial results of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (2021) and the three months ended March 31, 2020 (2020):

Record high total comprehensive income of $5.9 million reported in 2021, compared to a total comprehensive loss of $0.76 million in 2020, an increase of 872%;

Revenue from digital currency mining increased by 469% to $4.8 million in 2021 compared to $0.8 million in 2020;

Gross profit margin increased to 44% in 2021 compared to a gross loss margin of 13% in 2020, an increase in gross margin of 57%;

The weighted average shares outstanding in 2021 were 44,313,754 compared to 20,257,016 in 2020.

The following information compares the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2021 (2021) and as at December 31, 2020 (2020):

Cash balance of $13.19 million in 2021 compared to $0.03 million in 2020, an increase of $13.16 million;

Digital currencies balance of $15.16 million in 2021, comprised of 260 Bitcoins, compared to $4.51 million in 2020, comprised of 154 Bitcoins, an increase of $10.65 million and 106 Bitcoins;

Total assets of $43.54 million in 2021 compared to $16.52 million in 2020, an increase of $27.02 million;

Total liabilities of $4.40 million in 2021 compared to $6.08 million in 2020, a decrease of $1.68 million; and

Total shareholders equity of $39.14 million in 2021 compared to $10.44 million in 2020, an increase of $28.70 million.



Recent Highlights

On April 13, 2021, the Company announced the closing of a private placement of shares and warrants for gross proceeds of CA$25 million;

On April 14, 2021, the Company appointed international audit firm, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP;

On May 10, 2021, the Company announced the status of its Nasdaq listing application and diversification of cryptocurrency business model to include Ethereum technology;

On May 14, 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of 9,900 Bitcoin Miners to increase its hashrate by 925PH, and hosting agreement with Northern Data AG;

On May 17, 2021, the Company reported on green energy consumption, stating that 90% of the energy consumed by Digihost in its Bitcoin mining operations is from sources that create zero carbon emissions and more than 50% of the energy consumed by the Company is generated from renewable sources; and

The Companys current cryptocurrency holdings are comprised of: 564 Ethereum and 299 Bitcoin.

Michel Amar commented: Our long-term vision and business strategy is to expand our operations and evolve as a leader in the blockchain technology sector. While cryptocurrency mining is one application of blockchain technology, the blockchain sector as a whole is a monumental leap forward in information transparency, security, and decentralization. We are committed to pursue every opportunity in this sector that allows us to create significant shareholder value in an environmentally conscious manner, with the goal of eventually eliminating the Companys already very low carbon footprint.

(U.S.$ except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31

For the periods ended as indicated 2021



2020



Revenue from digital currency mining 4,767,075 838,310 Operating and maintenance costs (1,549,144 ) (586,336 ) Depreciation (1,109,796 ) (363,290 ) Gross profit (loss) 2,108,135 (111,316 ) General and administrative and other expenses (1,879,866 ) (579,069 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - 40,436 Gain on disposition of cryptocurrencies - 28,590 Operating profit (loss) 228,269 (621,359 ) Net financial expenses (155,312 ) (7,451 ) Net income (loss) for the period 72,957 (628,810 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,456 - Revaluation of digital currency 5,836,561 (137,014 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 5,910,974 (765,824 ) Basic and diluted loss per share diluted



Weighted average number of subordinate voting shares outstanding basic and diluted (0.00



44,313,754 )





(0.03



20,257,016 )







About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facilities are located in Upstate New York, and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 200PH with potential to expand to a rate of 3EH upon the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant.

