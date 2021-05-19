BITZER Optimizes Global Procurement Operations with SAP® Ariba® Solutions

WALLDORF, Germany, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that refrigeration and air conditioning technology manufacturer BITZER has implemented the SAP Ariba Buying solution with guided buying capability to help streamline and digitalize its procurement operations. With the SAP Ariba solution, BITZER, based in Sindelfingen, Germany, aims to drive a more efficient, paperless, transparent process from sourcing to payment as it executes on its global expansion plans.

"To overcome challenges and thrive in today's business environment, visibility, resiliency and agility in our procurement operations are critical," said Christian Stenzel, BITZER director of organization and IT. "Until now, our employees have procured indirect materials through manual processes. By standardizing on a digitalized procurement process, we are increasing efficiency and transparency across our operation to deliver value for our business."

The company has implemented SAP Ariba solutions to help centralize its procurement operations on a single cloud-based platform, and with help from consulting firm apsolut GmbH, it can continue its digital transformation journey.

For BITZER, SAP Ariba solutions, integrated with SAP S/4HANA, help to drive a more efficient procurement process and tighter collaboration with suppliers. The guided buying capability in the SAP Ariba solution will help BITZER reduce maverick spending, provide an intuitive purchasing experience and drive more consistent compliance with purchasing policies such as budget limits, minimum bids and preferred suppliers.

