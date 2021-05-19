Logo
SmartSense by Digi® Introduces Ultra-Compact B2 Sensor to Optimize Critical Temperature and Humidity Monitoring in Food Service and Grocery Operations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com) - a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions - today announced the expansion of its critical control point sensing and monitoring solution with the launch of the SmartSense B2 Sensor. New to its advanced solution for proactive visibility, the B2 Sensor is a powerful complement to the extremely popular B Sensor, enabling a more robust remote temperature and humidity monitoring solution in a single device. Working seamlessly with the SmartSense BZ Gateway, it provides reliable, uninterrupted protection for critical assets in food service and grocery operations.



Our innovative product development team continuously strives to exceed the expectations of our customers by anticipating their needs not only in the present but also the future, says Kevin C. Riley, President of SmartSense by Digi. Recognizing that grocery stores and restaurants in particular face many challenges in ensuring food safety, weve designed our new B2 Sensor to provide increased performance, including more robust wireless communication, over-the-air updates and the ability to log and backfill data in the event of a business disruption all of which are future-proof features critical to this industry.



At only two square inches, the B2s extended battery life of up to four years combined with its ultra-compact footprint enables precise placement in the most at-risk area of refrigeration equipment. Its store-and-forward technology ensures uninterrupted monitoring; in the event of an interruption or power failure, all data is stored safely on the sensor until communication is restored. The B2 Sensor is a critical system component of the SmartSense solution giving businesses the ability to identify and eliminate costly hazards before they occur with intuitive tools and actionable insights that empower teams, improve standard operating procedures, reduce loss and ensure compliance.



The B2 Sensor gives customers maximum coverage in crucial, high-density, high-traffic areas, without obstructing operations or customer access to products.



RaceTrac operates more than 550 retail fuel and convenience stores across the south and offers guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel. "We have used SmartSense for years in our stores and fleet with great success. RaceTrac has installed B2 Sensors in selected sites, and we have been impressed with the performance, said Josh Tate, Senior Manager of Store Operations for RaceTrac. We look forward to taking full advantage of the B2 Sensors improved communication, long battery life, and store and forward capabilities."



For more information about Digi International, visit: www.digi.com.



About Digi International



Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, weve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005189/en/

