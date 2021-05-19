Microchip Opens Registration for Online Education Courses for Embedded Control Engineers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Microchip Opens Registration for Online Education Courses for Embedded Control Engineers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

The innovators who create Microchips products and design tools also teach engineers how best to use them in a broad range of popular embedded system applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Inc. ( MCHP) today announced it has opened registration for online courses that educate engineers about diverse embedded design topics ranging from C programming to cryptography and help them to use its products most effectively. Microchip University courses offer best practices for implementing a wide variety of systems such as the Internet of Things (IoT), communication protocols like Bluetooth, Universal Serial Bus (USB) and Controller Area Network (CAN), plus bootloaders and high-speed data analysis using Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

Our customers now have access anytime, anywhere, to the industrys most comprehensive range of high-quality, general embedded system control design courses, said Ken Pye, Microchips vice president of worldwide applications. These free courses teach engineers how to bring new designs to market more quickly and efficiently and get the most out of our products and development tools. We have been committed to giving our customers the highest-quality training on our products for 25 years, and now we make it even more accessible for engineers with all levels of experience.

Until last year Microchip had offered exclusively in-person training during annual conferences it launched in 1997. Microchip University moves this curriculum online. Engineers learn how to use the companys MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC) and Core Independent Peripherals (CIP), as well as its solutions for creating embedded Linux applications. The rapidly expanding course offering covers best practices in motor control, battery charging fundamentals, power supply, security, analog system design, and more. Microchip University courses also span the full range of Microchip products.

Sign up for Microchip University courses taught in English here. Courses are also available in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

Resources
High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The companys solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:Reader Inquiries:
Brian Thorsen1-888-624-7435
480-792-7182
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODIzODg2OSM0MTkwNTYxIzIwODI2ODM=
f7ff81db-a13b-425d-8866-5569df040778
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment