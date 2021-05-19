Logo
Syros to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcast Series on Targeted Hematology Portfolio

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it plans to host a three-part key opinion leader (KOL) webcast series on its portfolio of investigational targeted therapies in hematology. The series will consist of presentations from Syros leaders, as well as KOLs, who will review recent progress for SY-1425 in newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and newly diagnosed unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and for SY-2101 in acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), and discuss the unmet need and evolving treatment landscape in these diseases. Each event will be webcast live on Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.



The Targeted Hematology Portfolio KOL Webcast Series schedule will be as follows:



SY-1425 in Newly Diagnosed HR-MDS:





  • Date: Wednesday, May 26





  • Time: 8:30-10:00am ET





  • Guest Speaker: Amy DeZern, M.D., M.H.S., Director, Bone Marrow Failure and MDS Program and Associate Professor of Oncology, Johns Hopkins University





SY-1425 in Newly Diagnosed Unfit AML:





  • Date: Tuesday, June 22





  • Time: 8:30-10:00am ET





  • Guest Speaker: Daniel Pollyea, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director of Leukemia Services and Robert H. Allen MD Chair in Hematology Research, University of Colorado School of Medicine





SY-2101 in APL:





  • Date: Tuesday, July 20





  • Time: 8:30-10:00am ET





  • Guest Speaker: Farhad Ravandi, M.D., Janiece and Stephen A. Lasher Professor of Medicine, Chief of Section of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center





About Syros Pharmaceuticals



Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RAR agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005002/en/

