Syros to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcast Series on Targeted Hematology Portfolio





Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it plans to host a three-part key opinion leader (KOL) webcast series on its portfolio of investigational targeted therapies in hematology. The series will consist of presentations from Syros leaders, as well as KOLs, who will review recent progress for SY-1425 in newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and newly diagnosed unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and for SY-2101 in acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), and discuss the unmet need and evolving treatment landscape in these diseases. Each event will be webcast live on Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.









The Targeted Hematology Portfolio KOL Webcast Series schedule will be as follows:









SY-1425 in Newly Diagnosed HR-MDS:















Date : Wednesday, May 26









Time : 8:30-10:00am ET









Guest Speaker : Amy DeZern, M.D., M.H.S., Director, Bone Marrow Failure and MDS Program and Associate Professor of Oncology, Johns Hopkins University













SY-1425 in Newly Diagnosed Unfit AML:















Date : Tuesday, June 22









Time : 8:30-10:00am ET









Guest Speaker : Daniel Pollyea, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director of Leukemia Services and Robert H. Allen MD Chair in Hematology Research, University of Colorado School of Medicine













SY-2101 in APL:















Date : Tuesday, July 20









Time : 8:30-10:00am ET









Guest Speaker : Farhad Ravandi, M.D., Janiece and Stephen A. Lasher Professor of Medicine, Chief of Section of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center













About Syros Pharmaceuticals









Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RAR agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.





