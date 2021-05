Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Bringing Diversified Pipeline to Psychedelic Revival

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) ( TRYPF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Before 1970, promising research was being conducted on the potential therapeutic effects of a broad category of psychedelic drug compounds, including substances such as psilocybin, DMT (dimethyltryptamine), LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) and MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and then the Controlled Substance Act was signed into law, which labeled those substances as drugs of abuse with no medical value. The severely limited research conducted thereafter continued to demonstrate the potential of these compounds to provide therapeutic value, particularly for notoriously difficult diseases such as depression, addiction, PTSD and others.

In the past few years, the relatively unattended field of psychedelic therapeutics is seeing a revival of activity and excitement, spawning innovative approaches and creating valuable companies in the process. Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) ( TRYPF) is one of the exciting new companies to enter the public domain, bringing a diversified pipeline and de-risked strategy that should usher the company right into phase 2 clinical trials. A public company since its IPO in December of 2020, Tryp aims to become a leader in the healthcare and drug development industries.

About Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryps psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN(TM) (PFN), program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryps lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than five million people in the United States. The company is also preparing to initiate a phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with the Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma. Soft-tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft-tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for orphan drug status.

For more information about the company, please visit www.TrypTherapeutics.com .

