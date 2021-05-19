Alteryx Introduces Innovations in Analytics Automation, Data Science and Cloud Analytics at Global Inspire Conference

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announces a series of new innovations in analytics and data science automation, analytics in the cloud, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) during the company's Virtual Global Inspire conference. As digital transformation accelerates the need for analytics, data science and process automation, the innovations debuted today further reinforce Alteryx's commitment to enabling millions of people globally to upskill quickly and generate breakthrough outcomes from data.

"We are thrilled to welcome thousands of customers and partners from over 100 countries to our biggest Inspire event ever," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "Citizen analysts, data scientists and business decision makers will come together to see our groundbreaking innovations and hear from our strategic partners. We are relentlessly focused on making analytics and data science automated and easy for everyone, and the next few days epitomize our commitment to this mission."

"As business users are increasingly demanding analytics and data science as part of their workstreams, Alteryx's new innovations and unified approach come at the right time," said Chandana Gopal, research director for Business Analytics Solutions at IDC. "In particular, the new cloud and machine learning products are welcome additions in helping expand the appeal and value of the company's offerings to a broader set of workers."

Underscoring the significance of innovation in analytics, data science and the cloud, Virtual Inspire features strategic partners and integrated solutions, including Snowflake, UiPath ($PATH), Tableau, Amazon Web Services, PwC, HCL ($HCLTECH.NS) and more. Senior executives from these companies will join chief strategy and marketing officer, Sharmila Mulligan, on stage to discuss how the unique combination of Alteryx analytics automation and their technologies and services offer customers the ability to drive transformational outcomes from data.

Major new products and innovations that will be unveiled at Inspire include:

Alteryx Machine Learning, a new product, launches today and is available to customers in early access. Alteryx Machine Learning provides guided, explainable and fully automated machine learning (AutoML), allowing both analysts and data scientists to easily leverage the latest ML algorithms and data science best practices to drive analytic maturity into their enterprise. Innovations include:

Fully guided AutoML and ready-to-use machine learning models

Feature Engineering and Deep Feature Synthesis for highly accurate predictions

Automated Insight Generation to uncover hidden factors and key relationships in complex data

An 'Education Mode' and data science best practices, making ML easy and accessible to everyone

"We have too many use cases and very little time to pursue them," said Nathan Patrick Taylor, chief information officer of Symphony Care Network. "That's why Alteryx Machine Learning is so valuable it empowers analysts to create valuable machine learning models on their own. Our data science leads can then easily validate and promote the models into production."

Alteryx Intelligence Suite

Innovation in Alteryx Intelligence Suite includes extending automated machine learning capabilities to harness all types of data including unstructured and complex data. Highlights include:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Text Mining with easy drag-and-drop automation

Computer vision capabilities for image-based data and OCR for complex semi-structured data

Topic modeling and sentiment analysis to extract key signals in data for actionable insights

Alteryx Designer Cloud

Designer Cloud, unveiled today, is a major step forward in Alteryx's cloud strategy. Designer Cloud brings Alteryx's widely adopted Designer product to the cloud, enabling ubiquitous access. Starting now, Designer Cloud is available to customers in limited access. Highlights include:

The best of Alteryx Designer capabilities in the cloud with easy, one-click browser access

Supports smart interoperability between Designer Cloud and Designer Desktop

Drag-and-drop, no-code access to cloud data platforms, applications and on-premises data

Visual data prep, blending, analytics and outcomes that can be published to diverse endpoints

Personalization of the user experience and Designer's well known signature ease-of-use

Alteryx Designer 2021.2

Alteryx's widely adopted Designer product advances capabilities in key areas to enable end-to-end analytics automation outcomes. Highlights include:

300+ drag-and-drop capabilities to automate data prep, blending, analytics and data science

Deeper integrations to Snowflake, UiPath, BluePrism, Tableau, Microsoft Azure, AWS and more

Holistic data profiling capabilities speeding data prep and an integrated Interactive Results Grid

Faster creation of automation apps and macros that can be packaged as analytic workflows

Unified Platform API + SDK

A unified platform and software developer kit (SDK) that enables users to extend and embed Alteryx functionality into application interfaces, dashboards and business processes. Highlights include:

A fast path to building new automation building blocks and applications in Alteryx Designer

Extensibility to build, package and publish analytic business applications

Rapid development of new data connectors to cloud-based platforms and applications

Alteryx Community

Alteryx Community, named '2021 Community of the Year' by CMX, introduces a new user experience to enable customers and partners to accelerate learning analytics, data science and share business outcomes. Highlights include:

Rich new user experience to ease interactive learning and sharing of business outcomes

Personalized recommendation engine to help Community users get even answers faster

A New Data Science Portal featuring AutoML, AI and best practices in data science

"The products announced today are hyper-focused on delivering a simple user experience with a no-code, low-code approach to accelerate business outcomes for all organizations and anyone who wants to upskill," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer of Alteryx. "We are investing deeply in analytics and data science automation in the cloud, starting with Designer Cloud, Alteryx Machine Learning and AI introduced today. We remain focused on being the best at democratizing analytics so millions of people can leverage the power of data. We look forward to unveiling our innovations at our Virtual Inspire conference this week."

For more information, please visit the respective links included above and register here to attend Virtual Global Inspire 2021.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

