Alteryx Introduces Innovations in Analytics Automation, Data Science and Cloud Analytics at Global Inspire Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alteryx Introduces Innovations in Analytics Automation, Data Science and Cloud Analytics at Global Inspire Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global Customer Conference Showcases Breakthroughs in Cloud, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Automation and Upskill Workforces

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announces a series of new innovations in analytics and data science automation, analytics in the cloud, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) during the company's Virtual Global Inspire conference. As digital transformation accelerates the need for analytics, data science and process automation, the innovations debuted today further reinforce Alteryx's commitment to enabling millions of people globally to upskill quickly and generate breakthrough outcomes from data.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

"We are thrilled to welcome thousands of customers and partners from over 100 countries to our biggest Inspire event ever," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "Citizen analysts, data scientists and business decision makers will come together to see our groundbreaking innovations and hear from our strategic partners. We are relentlessly focused on making analytics and data science automated and easy for everyone, and the next few days epitomize our commitment to this mission."

"As business users are increasingly demanding analytics and data science as part of their workstreams, Alteryx's new innovations and unified approach come at the right time," said Chandana Gopal, research director for Business Analytics Solutions at IDC. "In particular, the new cloud and machine learning products are welcome additions in helping expand the appeal and value of the company's offerings to a broader set of workers."

Underscoring the significance of innovation in analytics, data science and the cloud, Virtual Inspire features strategic partners and integrated solutions, including Snowflake, UiPath ($PATH), Tableau, Amazon Web Services, PwC, HCL ($HCLTECH.NS) and more. Senior executives from these companies will join chief strategy and marketing officer, Sharmila Mulligan, on stage to discuss how the unique combination of Alteryx analytics automation and their technologies and services offer customers the ability to drive transformational outcomes from data.

Major new products and innovations that will be unveiled at Inspire include:

Alteryx Machine Learning, a new product, launches today and is available to customers in early access. Alteryx Machine Learning provides guided, explainable and fully automated machine learning (AutoML), allowing both analysts and data scientists to easily leverage the latest ML algorithms and data science best practices to drive analytic maturity into their enterprise. Innovations include:

  • Fully guided AutoML and ready-to-use machine learning models
  • Feature Engineering and Deep Feature Synthesis for highly accurate predictions
  • Automated Insight Generation to uncover hidden factors and key relationships in complex data
  • An 'Education Mode' and data science best practices, making ML easy and accessible to everyone

"We have too many use cases and very little time to pursue them," said Nathan Patrick Taylor, chief information officer of Symphony Care Network. "That's why Alteryx Machine Learning is so valuable it empowers analysts to create valuable machine learning models on their own. Our data science leads can then easily validate and promote the models into production."

Alteryx Intelligence Suite
Innovation in Alteryx Intelligence Suite includes extending automated machine learning capabilities to harness all types of data including unstructured and complex data. Highlights include:

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Text Mining with easy drag-and-drop automation
  • Computer vision capabilities for image-based data and OCR for complex semi-structured data
  • Topic modeling and sentiment analysis to extract key signals in data for actionable insights

Alteryx Designer Cloud
Designer Cloud, unveiled today, is a major step forward in Alteryx's cloud strategy. Designer Cloud brings Alteryx's widely adopted Designer product to the cloud, enabling ubiquitous access. Starting now, Designer Cloud is available to customers in limited access. Highlights include:

  • The best of Alteryx Designer capabilities in the cloud with easy, one-click browser access
  • Supports smart interoperability between Designer Cloud and Designer Desktop
  • Drag-and-drop, no-code access to cloud data platforms, applications and on-premises data
  • Visual data prep, blending, analytics and outcomes that can be published to diverse endpoints
  • Personalization of the user experience and Designer's well known signature ease-of-use

Alteryx Designer 2021.2
Alteryx's widely adopted Designer product advances capabilities in key areas to enable end-to-end analytics automation outcomes. Highlights include:

  • 300+ drag-and-drop capabilities to automate data prep, blending, analytics and data science
  • Deeper integrations to Snowflake, UiPath, BluePrism, Tableau, Microsoft Azure, AWS and more
  • Holistic data profiling capabilities speeding data prep and an integrated Interactive Results Grid
  • Faster creation of automation apps and macros that can be packaged as analytic workflows

Unified Platform API + SDK
A unified platform and software developer kit (SDK) that enables users to extend and embed Alteryx functionality into application interfaces, dashboards and business processes. Highlights include:

  • A fast path to building new automation building blocks and applications in Alteryx Designer
  • Extensibility to build, package and publish analytic business applications
  • Rapid development of new data connectors to cloud-based platforms and applications

Alteryx Community
Alteryx Community, named '2021 Community of the Year' by CMX, introduces a new user experience to enable customers and partners to accelerate learning analytics, data science and share business outcomes. Highlights include:

  • Rich new user experience to ease interactive learning and sharing of business outcomes
  • Personalized recommendation engine to help Community users get even answers faster
  • A New Data Science Portal featuring AutoML, AI and best practices in data science

"The products announced today are hyper-focused on delivering a simple user experience with a no-code, low-code approach to accelerate business outcomes for all organizations and anyone who wants to upskill," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer of Alteryx. "We are investing deeply in analytics and data science automation in the cloud, starting with Designer Cloud, Alteryx Machine Learning and AI introduced today. We remain focused on being the best at democratizing analytics so millions of people can leverage the power of data. We look forward to unveiling our innovations at our Virtual Inspire conference this week."

For more information, please visit the respective links included above and register here to attend Virtual Global Inspire 2021.

About Alteryx
Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-introduces-innovations-in-analytics-automation-data-science-and-cloud-analytics-at-global-inspire-conference-301294458.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment