A Trio of High Forward Rate of Return Stock Picks

Their rates of return are more than twice the 20-year high quality market corporate bonds

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Donald Yacktman, a well-known value investor and founder of the AMG Yacktman Fund (

Yacktman Fund , Portfolio) Class I (YACKX), takes the "forward rate of return" highly into consideration when assessing the attractiveness of a stock. He calculates this valuation ratio as "normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation."

The following three U.S.-listed equities could be of interest to value investors, as their forward rates of return are more than doubling the return on 20-year high quality market (HQM) corporate bonds, which is 3.51% as of the writing of this article.

Logitech International SA

The first stock that could be of interest to investors is Logitech International SA (

LOGI, Financial), a Swiss designer of products for connecting through computing, gaming, music, video and other global digital platforms.

Logitech's forward rate of return is 22.81%, which ranks higher than 91% of 1,506 competitors that operate in the hardware industry.

Logitech's share price has risen by 87.04% over the past year to close at $107.10 on Tuesday for a market cap of $18.04 billion. The 52-week range is $53.81 to $120.24. Its price-earnings ratio is 19.29 and its price-book ratio is 7.74.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $128.93 per share.

Credit Suisse AG/ is the largest fund holder of the company with 4.34% of shares outstanding. The Swiss investment bank is followed by Capital World Investors with 2.93% of shares outstanding and Acadian Asset Management LLC with 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Markel Corp

The second stock value investors could be interested in is Markel Corp (

MKL, Financial), a Glen Allen, Virginia-based financial services company providing coverage through specialty insurance products in North America, the United Kingdom and internationally.

Markel's forward rate of return is 18.23%, which ranks higher than 62% of 249 peer group companies that operate in the insurance industry.

Markel's share price has climbed by 40.77% over the past year to trade at around $1,210.59 at close on Tuesday for a market cap of $16.66 billion and a 52-week range of $831.33 to $1,250. Its price-earnings ratio is 6.11 and its price-book ratio is 1.33.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $1,317.50 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc is the largest top fund holder of the company, owning 8.94% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 5.99% and Principal Financial Group Inc. with 4.68%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd

The third stock that is attracting investors' attention is Arch Capital Group Ltd (

ACGL, Financial), a Bermuda-based global provider of insurance, reinsurance and several other mortgage insurance products.

Arch Capital Group's forward rate of return is 31.72%, which ranks higher than 82% of 249 companies that operate in the insurance industry.

Arch Capital Group's share price has increased by 51.36% over the past year to trade at $40.17 at close on Tuesday for a market cap of $16.21 billion and a 52-week range of $23.68 to $41.28. Its price-earnings ratio is 9.89 and its price-book ratio is 1.32.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $47.89 per share.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the leader among the top fund holders of the company with 8.84% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by Vanguard Group with 8.67% of shares outstanding and BlackRock with 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso