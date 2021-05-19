ZoomInfo Partners with Snowflake to Centralize and Streamline Data Delivery





ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, in which ZoomInfo will join Snowflake Data Marketplace to centralize and streamline data delivery. Customers can now use Snowflakes platform to integrate ZoomInfos industry-leading company and business contact data into their technology stackswith no additional integration or extract transform load requiredand generate insights at scale.









Data is constantly changing, and what is accurate one day is outdated the next. Nearly 30 percent of personnel change+jobs+each+year, and companies are always evolving in some manner. Sellers and marketers need a seamless way to accurately capture, unify, and share that data. Those that dont take action to stay connected to this ever-changing business landscape put themselves at risk of disengaged audiences, missed opportunities, and lost revenue.









With Snowflake Data Marketplace, we can not only deliver our updated intelligence more promptly, but also integrate our best-in-class data into Snowflakes single, integrated platform for seamless access across organizations, said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. Customers also leverage our data to solve complex business problems like buyer propensity modeling, sales territory planning, analysis of total addressable markets, and master data management.









Joint customers can leverage prebuilt ZoomInfo data sets in Snowflake Data Marketplace or work with ZoomInfos Data Services team to create custom data sets that meet their specific needs. Customers have more than 300 data attributes to choose from to help them identify their ideal buyers. They can target companies based on firmographic details like revenue, employee size, industry, and location, as well as events like funding rounds, product launches, M&A transactions, buying intent signals, additions of new technologies, and executive hires.









This partnership can deliver data accuracy with near-instant updates, said Chris Degnan, Snowflakes Chief Revenue Officer. As a result, ZoomInfos data sets can help enterprises develop their business intelligence strategies with exactness. Together, ZoomInfo and Snowflake can help companies improve their data delivery from the cloud and power their go-to-market motions more effectively.









ZoomInfo ensures accuracy of its data over time with real-time updates, eliminating data decay with continuous enrichment services directly within Snowflake. ZoomInfo prioritizes GDPR and CCPA compliance, and maintains its rigorous data privacy and security practices through all data provided via partnerships.









For more information, visit the ZoomInfo+and+Snowflake+landing+page.









ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industrys first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfos commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005534/en/