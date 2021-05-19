PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Calif., May 19, 2021
DUBLIN, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment
The way we work changed dramatically in the last year, with lasting impact on every aspect of running a businessincluding the hiring process. The switch to remote recruiting means businesses must re-imagine how they attract, onboard and retain top talent in order to remain competitive in a more virtual world.
In this webinar, four TriNet human resources experts will discuss a variety of opportunities and challenges for recruiting and onboarding an empowered, effective and engaged workforce from afar. Topics include:
WHO:
Kristine Gunn, executive director, talent & organization management
Darby Starnes, manager, learning & development
Barbara Bevilacqua, director, talent & organization management
Kristin Russum, director, talent & organization management
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Register here to join the webinar.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
Investors:
Media:
Alex Bauer
Renee Brotherton
TriNet
TriNet
(510) 875-7201
(925) 965-8441
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-recruiting-and-onboarding-in-a-virtual-or-hybrid-environment-301294867.html
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment