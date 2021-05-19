TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., May 19, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

WHAT:

TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment




The way we work changed dramatically in the last year, with lasting impact on every aspect of running a businessincluding the hiring process. The switch to remote recruiting means businesses must re-imagine how they attract, onboard and retain top talent in order to remain competitive in a more virtual world.




In this webinar, four TriNet human resources experts will discuss a variety of opportunities and challenges for recruiting and onboarding an empowered, effective and engaged workforce from afar. Topics include:




  • Screening and interviewing candidates effectively
  • Welcoming new employees by providing the infrastructure, tools and support they need to thrive
  • Creating special moments to keep new hires engaged and committed throughout their employee journey
  • Using agile practices to create a positive, rewarding, and empowering candidate and employee experience



WHO:

Kristine Gunn, executive director, talent & organization management




Darby Starnes, manager, learning & development




Barbara Bevilacqua, director, talent & organization management




Kristin Russum, director, talent & organization management



WHEN:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET



WHERE:

Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-recruiting-and-onboarding-in-a-virtual-or-hybrid-environment-301294867.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment