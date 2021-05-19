GMO Cuts Raytheon Technologies, Alibaba

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Raytheon Technologies

The guru's Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) position was reduced by 88.68%, impacting the portfolio by -1.06%.

The diversified aerospace and defense industrial company has a market cap of $129.36 billion and an enterprise value of $155.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.21% and return on assets of -1.71% are underperforming 67% of companies in the aerospace and defense industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.26.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 2.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.44% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The guru trimmed the position in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) by 86.62%, impacting the portfolio by -0.92%.

Alibaba

The guru curbed the position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) by 25.72%, impacting the portfolio by -0.55%.

The online and mobile commerce company has a market cap of $579.72 billion and an enterprise value of $552.88 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.52% and return on assets of 10.13% are outperforming 80% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.24 is above the industry median of 0.54.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% and Fisher with 0.51%.

3M

The firm trimmed its position in 3M Co. (MMM) by 28.11%. The trade had an impact of -0.50% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion and an enterprise value of $131.69 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 48.02% and return on assets of 12.36% are outperforming 93% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.27.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

NetEase

The guru trimmed the position in NetEase Inc. (NTES) by 41.81%, impacting the portfolio by -0.45%.

The Chinese online services provider has a market cap of $72.88 billion and an enterprise value of $61.82 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.82% and return on assets of 9.02% are outperforming 72% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 4.6.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Gifford with 1.30% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.33% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72%.

Discovery

The firm curbed its position in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 75.76%, impacting the portfolio by -0.40%.

The global media provider has a market cap of $16.46 billion and an enterprise value of $30.90 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.81% and return on assets if 2.93% are outperforming 66% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.13.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.