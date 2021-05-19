ECS Named #1 on ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2021 List





ECS, a leading provider of advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions has been named the #1 top government managed-service provider (MSP) for the third year in a row on After Nines Inc.s ChannelE2E Top+100+Vertical+Market+MSPs+2021 list. The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.









The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2Es Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and ChannelE2Es vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.









This years research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:















Honorees generated a combined $1.40 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from $1.12 billion million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.









The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while MSPs in the legal and not-for-profit sectors also showed particularly strong growth.









The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.













ECS is thrilled to be named the top government MSP, said Andy Woods, ECS vice president of enterprise managed services. We are proud to bring our managed-service offerings in cloud, cyber, and other critical domains to customers across the federal, state, and local government, and enterprise and commercial verticals.









We are grateful to receive this recognition from ChannelE2E, said John+Heneghan, COO of ECS. Our top spotfor the third year in a rowdemonstrates the success of our investment in top talent and best-in-breed technology for our enterprise solutions.









ECS has been on the Boardwalk/Park Place square on our webcast for the last couple of years, said Joe Panettieri, content czar of After Nines Inc. They are doing incredibly well with managed services in the government sector.









About ECS









ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.









About ASGN









ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.





