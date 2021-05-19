Cooper Standard Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Record Safety Performance, Customer Recognition and COVID-19 Response

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cooper Standard Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Record Safety Performance, Customer Recognition and COVID-19 Response

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 /Cooper Standard (

NYSE:CPS, Financial) today issued its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR), titled "Stronger: Teams, Partnerships, Business," offering insight on topics deemed important by the Company's stakeholders, including its record safety performance, customer recognition, talent management, innovation, diversity and inclusion and an overview of its COVID-19 actions and accomplishments.

Following the Company's 2019 ESG materiality assessment, Cooper Standard engaged its Global Leadership Team to set forward-looking targets for many of its significant topic areas. These long-term targets address both management and performance across ESG and product-related activities.

"As the Company grows stronger, we continue to push our horizons," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We are building on our successes and learning from our challenges. I'm pleased to share our progress towards our long-term goals supporting key environmental, social and governance material topics."

Cooper Standard's strategic goal-setting process helps ensure the Company provides information to its stakeholders in a transparent, consistent way and informs key decisions for its business. The following is a list of the Company's 2020 ESG goals. Detailed metrics for each of these goals can be found in the 2020 CRR report here.

  • Talent Strategy: Achieve world-class performance in talent strategy and continue to improve the diversity of its global workforce;
  • Workplace Health & Safety: Continue building a world-class safety culture;
  • Community Involvement: Continue giving back to communities where we work and live;
  • Innovation, Materials & Product Lifecycle: Embed sustainability throughout the Company's daily business activities;
  • Product Quality & Safety: Continue driving proactive efforts to help prevent workplace incidents;
  • Customer Satisfaction: Continue to listen to the voice of the customer to meet or exceed their needs and expectations;
  • Information & Data Security: Strengthen and improve the Company's data and information security processes and infrastructure;
  • Ethics & Compliance: Maintain a world-class reputation for conducting honest, ethical and responsible business practices;
  • Human Rights: Implement screening efforts with the Company's GROW suppliers (those with whom the Company has decided to strategically grow its business); and
  • Energy, Emissions & Waste: Reduce the Company's impact on the environment.

"Cooper Standard is making strides to sharpen our sustainability strategy further, focusing on climate change, the low-carbon economy, and circularity," said Edwards. "After we conduct our updated materiality assessment in 2021, Cooper Standard will refine and enhance our ESG goals to make sure they align with our stakeholder and customer expectations."

To learn more about these goals and other aspects of Cooper Standard's commitment to corporate responsibility, click here to view the full 2020 CRR.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_G

CONTACT:
Cooper Standard
Chris Andrews
(248) 596- 6217
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648082/Cooper-Standard-Issues-2020-Corporate-Responsibility-Report-Highlighting-Record-Safety-Performance-Customer-Recognition-and-COVID-19-Response

img.ashx?id=648082
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment