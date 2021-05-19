Logo
ClassWorx Wants to Share Your Story through Zoom

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) is a community of people offering events through Zoom. ClassWorx is the place for people to post their schedule of their Zoom events. With so many people now offering events, classes, seminars etc. through Zoom, ClassWorx decided to offer businesses and individuals the opportunity to share their story through a Zoom event scheduled on Classworx.com.

ClassWorx is now offering Zoom interviews that provide people an opportunity to share their story with others.

Peter Tosto of ClassWorx stated, "We want to listen to the stories from CEO's and Presidents of public and private companies as well as individuals that have a story to share with others. These stories may inspire someone watching to follow their dreams or become a part of the person sharing theirs."

CLASSWORX-COMPANY-INTERVIEWS.png

ClassWorx recognizes the number of amazing companies that are out there that don't have a budget to get their story seen and heard through traditional advertising and marketing, but still need to and want to reach more people with their story. With ClassWorx Live Zoom Interviews, now you can. People can come on and tell their story about themselves or their business with the objective of getting closer to a goal they have set out to achieve.

There are so many companies that have a unique story to tell but they don't have the opportunity to share it with as many people as they want to. ClassWorx eliminates this barrier - you get to tell your story and share with others what inspires you every day and possibly help others to follow their dreams or become a part of yours.

CLASSWORX-3.png

We would really like to schedule a time with you to tell your story on ClassWorx and to those who attend via Zoom. If you want to share your story with others, please let ClassWorx know, and we will schedule a time that we can meet on Zoom and invite others to attend.

Public Companies can invite shareholders and others that may be interested in your products, services or your technology. Individuals can invite friends, family, followers and others who may be interested in the subject matter of their Interview.

Once we schedule the time, we will meet up on Zoom and enjoy some time together. Once the interview is completed, we often upload the Zoom Interview to Youtube for those unable to attend to enjoy it at a later time at their convenience. We really hope you have a story worth telling and that we hear from you soon. Let's get you on the schedule and let's have new people who never heard your story hear it now.

CLASSWORX-4.png

ClassWorx came about as an idea last summer when COVID-19 affected everyone. ClassWorx went live this year with the dream of giving anyone who wants to offer events on Zoom to create a profile in ClassWorx and post their Zoom schedule so it would become easier for people to find new online classes, events, shows, discussions - whatever the person is offering through Zoom.

With ClassWorx members can link right to their own Zoom account and post their schedule. Attendees can reserve a spot in the event. Members can offer these Zoom events free or charge a fee. Payments are made through Stripe.

Check out Two of our Live Zoom Interviews that are Available on Youtube.

Interview Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (GWHP) with CEO Charles Strongo on ClassWorx

iframe.ashx?track=648140-https%3a%2f%2fwww.youtube.com%2fembed%2fGet2h-T5EN8

ClassWorx OTC CHNO Interview with Agro Capital Management Corp. OTC ACMB Topic Cannabis

iframe.ashx?track=648140-https%3a%2f%2fwww.youtube.com%2fembed%2fGet2h-T5EN8

Come tell your story to us at ClassWorx today and sign up for your Zoom Interview. Reach ClassWorx at 470-448-4737

iframe.ashx?track=648140-https%3a%2f%2fwww.youtube.com%2fembed%2fGet2h-T5EN8

About Classworx, Inc. (Formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:
Raymond Firth
470-448-4734
www.classworx.com

SOURCE: ClassWorx



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648140/ClassWorx-Wants-to-Share-Your-Story-through-Zoom

img.ashx?id=648140
