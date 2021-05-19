Logo
Sprout Engages Maxim Group LLC as its Advisor to Assist With Its Growth Strategy and Corporate Development Initiatives

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PUEBLO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. (OTCQB:STHI), a technology and high-performance home building company today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in articulating its growth strategy to the investment community, advise on potential financing alternatives and support management as they continue to evaluate and explore growing the business. As previously announced, Sprout has signed a term sheet to acquire Pure Zero Construction, in an effort to facilitate the construction of high performance, energy-efficient and cost-effective homes beginning in the North Vista Highlands planned unit development in Pueblo, CO.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Sprout Tech Homes, Inc.

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc is a technology company focused on developing and constructing high-performance single-family and multi-family homes that exceed the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home specification with the added benefit of chemical-free interiors. Sprout has been recognized with award-winning accolades from the Urban Land Institute and is beginning construction, through its Pure Zero Construction subsidiary, on its modern, high-performance homes in the North Vista Highlands planned unit development in Pueblo, CO. Sprout's modern use of technology and building practices allow it to build faster and more economically that traditional building methods. The high performance homes represent a new standard in comfort, energy efficiency and non toxic interiors that deliver healthy homes with low or net-zero energy costs with a solar PV option. To learn more visit sprouttechhomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in Novo Integrated Sciences' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Novo Integrated Sciences' control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Novo Integrated Sciences' current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Novo Integrated Sciences assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

CONTACT:
Rod Stambaugh, Chairman
Sprout Tech Homes, Inc.
[email protected]
(720) 810-4228

SOURCE: Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647988/Sprout-Engages-Maxim-Group-LLC-as-its-Advisor-to-Assist-With-Its-Growth-Strategy-and-Corporate-Development-Initiatives

