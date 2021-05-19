Binovi Connect Set to Disrupt Visual Healthcare Across a Wide Range of Applications

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) ( TSXV:VISN, Financial)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leader in neuro-visual technology for cognitive skills, is pleased to announce that Binovi Connect is set to dramatically increase access to optometry professionals, streamline the vision therapy and training experience, and empower individuals through personalized insights and action plans to enhance and optimize their visual skills related to cognitive performance.

Binovi Connect

The Binovi Platform assesses, measures, analyzes, and improves cognitive performance through optometrically-driven activities that promote visual engagement and affect overall performance, including learning deficiencies. Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort than other offerings on the market currently. The platform is comprised of a variety of software and hardware support solutions working alongside data insights and expert knowledge.

The immersive and user-friendly platform connects and integrates best-in-class technologies to rapidly produce gains in vision related performance, including learning, cognition, and athletic performance. Binovi users, whether they fall into the category of athletes, patients, or everyday consumers, will be able to experience proactive vision training protocols, now under development, within the app - facilitated by an initial baseline assessment conducted remotely by an optometrist.

Binovi has positioned itself to work with the top global vision therapy providers to extend the company's user network. Binovi Connect is being developed to ensure applicability across a wide range of industries collaborating with optometry. As new integrations, modules, sensors, and functionalities are added to the platform, Binovi Technologies will continue to expand the market opportunity for Binovi Connect.

Management Commentary

"In today's era of highly connected, instantaneously accessible technology platforms, consumers expect technology-driven solutions to improve their lives, and the healthcare arena is no exception," said Adam Cegielski, CEO of Binovi Technologies. "Consumers also increasingly are taking ownership of their health. It is therefore vital that providers engage with customers through platforms that are intuitive to use, provide easy access, and that provide the resources for them to make informed decisions about their care. Binovi Connect is the ideal platform to achieve that goal, through a consumer-friendly app that offers remote care resources."

Sam Mithani PhD, CTO, commented, "Our efforts in developing Binovi have led to a significant enhancement of the model, level, and convenience of care for our clients. Binovi Connect builds on this platform, expanding its applicability and setting agnostic accessibility, enabling Binovi to expand its addressable market significantly into new application areas. We expect Binovi Connect to disrupt existing models of care, potentially engender new ones, as well as improve reach and availability for behavioral vision specialists to enhance positive outcomes."

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.binovi.com/binovi-connect

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Connect

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training.

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with greater efficiency.

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Sam Mithani PhD

Chief Technology Officer

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: