Tri Locum Partners LP Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells AbbVie Inc, Viatris Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tri Locum Partners LP Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells AbbVie Inc, Viatris Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tri Locum Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Humana Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Viatris Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, ChemoCentryx Inc, Zai Lab during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri Locum Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Tri Locum Partners LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tri Locum Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tri+locum+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tri Locum Partners LP
  1. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 770,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 770,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
  3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 64,705 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 520.79%
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 239,644 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 168,634 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 293,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $175.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 110,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $445.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 35,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 333,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 164,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 196,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 520.79%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $510.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 64,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 9215.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 390,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NMTR)

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc by 377.73%. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 6,644,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 684.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 321,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 112.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 148,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc by 1289.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 142,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tri Locum Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Tri Locum Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tri Locum Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tri Locum Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tri Locum Partners LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider