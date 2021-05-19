Tri Locum Partners LP Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells AbbVie Inc, Viatris Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

New Purchases: HZNP, JAZZ, HUM, NUAN, ACRS, CLDX, INFI, CASI, CYCC, AVDL, BLU, IMTX, AERI, EOLS, AMRX,

HZNP, JAZZ, HUM, NUAN, ACRS, CLDX, INFI, CASI, CYCC, AVDL, BLU, IMTX, AERI, EOLS, AMRX, Added Positions: REGN, BMY, NMTR, MYOV, MDT, TGTX, BDTX, TRIL, SNDX, BAX, JNJ,

REGN, BMY, NMTR, MYOV, MDT, TGTX, BDTX, TRIL, SNDX, BAX, JNJ, Reduced Positions: WBA, LLY,

WBA, LLY, Sold Out: ABBV, VTRS, LH, CCXI, ZLAB, BPMC, ANTM, MRSN, APLS, INCY, GWPH, ARWR, AXNX, NTLA, CRIS, CRDF, MREO, BHVN, ONCT, CLRB, ARCT, TARA, TBPH, NBIX, PG, BTAI, MDLZ, CL, CBAY, VZ, COST, PEN, HRL, KMB, MRK, CHD, MKC, GIS, HSY, K, BCE, TU, FLO, CLX, UL, CPB, BCRX, KDMN, RIGL,

Investment company Tri Locum Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Humana Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Viatris Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, ChemoCentryx Inc, Zai Lab during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri Locum Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Tri Locum Partners LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 770,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 770,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 64,705 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 520.79% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 239,644 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 168,634 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 293,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $175.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 110,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $445.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 35,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 333,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 164,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 196,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 520.79%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $510.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 64,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 9215.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 390,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc by 377.73%. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 6,644,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 684.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 321,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 112.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 148,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP added to a holding in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc by 1289.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 142,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27.

Tri Locum Partners LP sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79.