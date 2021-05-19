Guidewire Software to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on June 2, 2021





Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Companys results for the third quarter fiscal 2021. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F.









What:







Guidewire Software Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call







When:







Wednesday, June 2, 2021







Time:







2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)







Live Call:







(877) 705-6003, Domestic







(201) 493-6725, International







Replay:







(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13719856, Domestic







(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13719856, International







Webcast:







https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F (live and replay)









The webcast will be archived on Guidewires website for a period of three months.









About Guidewire









Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.









As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.









For more information, please visitwww.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.









NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.





